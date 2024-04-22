Highlights Eagles' GM Howie Roseman is proactive, engaging in trade talks to move up in the draft.

Roseman, Eagles' GM since 2010, has never drafted a corner, tight end, RB, or safety in Round 1.

Roseman has a strong record with first-round trades, successfully targeting players like DeVonta Smith.

The NFL Draft is just days away, and rumors abound about what kind of trade activity can be expected on Tuesday night. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Shefter penned a column featuring several things he has heard. He noted that Philadelphia Eagles' GM Howie Roseman could be looking to move up in the draft, writing:

Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition. It's also worth noting Roseman, who has been Philly's GM since 2010, has never drafted a corner, tight end, running back or safety in Round 1.

Roseman has spent his entire 24-year career with the Eagles and has built one of the best rosters in the NFL. As a result, he has been able to be aggressive in trading up for players he likes and has made first-round trade-ups in four of the last five drafts.

Roseman's Last Three Deals Have Worked Well for the Eagles

The Eagles are expected to target a cornerback in the draft

Roseman made a first-round trade in 2019, moving up to select tackle Andre Dillard. After staying put in 2020, he again moved up in 2021 to select Heisman Trophy-winning WR DeVonta Smith. That move was a homerun for the Eagles, as Smith recently signed a massive extension to stay in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks Year - Pick Player Position Trade Up? 2014 - 26 Marcus Smith Edge No 2015 - 20 Nelson Agholor Wide Receiver No 2016 - 2 Carson Wentz Quarterback Yes 2017 - 14 Derek Barnett Edge No 2019 - 22 Andre Dillard Offensive Tackle Yes 2020- 21 Jalen Reagor Wide Receiver No 2021- 10 DeVonta Smith Wide Receiver Yes 2022 - 13 Jordan Davis Defensive Tackle Yes 2023 - 9 Jalen Carter Defensive Tackle Yes 2023 - 30 Nolan Smith Edge No

The Eagles have moved up to select defensive tackles from the University of Georgia in the last two drafts. In 2022, it was Jordan Davis, with the Eagles moving up to No. 13, and in 2023, Philadelphia moved to No. 9 to take the falling Jalen Carter.

Davis has been a rotational player for the Eagles, but Carter looks like a future star. He finished 2nd in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

This year, it is expected that the Eagles could be looking to move up for a cornerback. Starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry remain, but they are both over the age of 30 and need long-term replacements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Eagles allowed opposing quarterbacks a 97.6 rating in man coverage last year, the fourth-worst number in the league.

If the Eagles were to move up, they would likely be targeting Terrion Arnold or Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama or Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. Other top cornerback prospects include Cooper DeJean from Iowa and Nate Wiggins from Clemson.

