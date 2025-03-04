Summary CM Punk and Seth Rollins had a heated encounter on WWE Raw, needing over 20 men to keep them apart.

Punk and Rollins exchanged heavy blows, intensifying their already personal rivalry.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce quickly shut down Rollins for giving the middle finger to Punk, adding more drama to the feud.

It's safe to say CM Punk and Seth Rollins are not done with each other. Amidst all the John Cena talk, another chapter of Punk and Rollins' storied rivalry unfolded last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Before Cena's win and earth-shattering heel turn, Rollins and Punk were responsible for each other's eliminations during the match. The Best in the World pinned the Visionary after receiving a Go-to Sleep and an Attitude Adjustment in succession. Shortly after, Rollins cost Punk the match by giving his rival a stomp on the steel floor of the Chamber despite being eliminated already. Cena took advantage of Rollins' post-elimination attack and immediately locked up Punk in an STF. Rollins watched and screamed as Punk faded and lost his chance to finally achieve his goal of headlining WrestleMania.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Brawl to Start WWE Raw

Over 20 men needed to separate the two rivals

Credit: WWE

WWE Raw started like a house on fire after an incensed Punk opened the show with a passionate promo about what happened at the Elimination Chamber last Saturday. After verbally ripping up John Cena and his decision to sell out to The Rock, Punk shifted his focus to the man who has his undivided attention: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Best in the World didn't get too many words in before Rollins' music hit. Punk immediately went to the entrance ramp to meet the Visionary and the two fierce rivals did not waste any time throwing hands at each other.

This rivalry is getting as personal as it gets. Over 20 men needed to keep Punk and Rollins away from each other. But somehow, they were still able to land some heavy haymakers to each other. While they were separated, a fan in attendance caught Rollins giving Punk the middle finger—Raw general manager Adam Pearce wasn't having any of it.

Punk vs. Rollins Steel Cage Match Announced for Next Week

The rivals will get the chance to settle their differences inside four walls of steel

A few moments after their ringside encounter, Punk and Rollins found each other once again backstage and did not waste time in going at it again. Raw GM Adam Pearce had enough and demanded Rollins to leave the building. But the vengeful Visionary reiterated that he had no intentions of stopping until he ends Punk once and for all.

Rollins threatened to put the Chicago-native out of action, just as he did with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. To finally get Rollins to shut up, Pearce gave in and sanctioned a match between Rollins and Punk for Raw next week at Madison Square Garden. But this time, nobody will stop the two from tearing each other apart as they will be locked inside an unforgiving steel cage.