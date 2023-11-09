Highlights Ja Morant's suspension and roster changes have left the Memphis Grizzlies struggling and at the bottom of the standings.

Injuries to key players like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke have further weakened the team's chances of success.

With their current offensive struggles and defensive decline without Dillon Brooks, it is unlikely that the Grizzlies will be able to make a playoff run this season.

Cast your mind back to last season, when the Memphis Grizzlies were firmly in the conversation for coming out of the Western Conference and perhaps even making the NBA Finals. Now fast-forward to the present moment where a Ja Morant suspension for “conduct detrimental to the league” and ample roster changes and injuries have left the Tennessee-based team adrift at the bottom of the standings. NBA writer Mark Medina thinks that even when Morant does inevitably return, there is now a huge concern over whether he can help lead the resurgence and get them back into playoff contention, at a minimum.

Suspensions, injuries and new faces

Grizzlies’ young franchise star Ja Morant is no stranger to an NBA suspension, having been given one for an eight-game stretch back in March for brandishing a firearm on social media. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old became a repeat offender and, as a result, left commissioner Adam Silver no other choice other than to give him another, but this time an extended, 25-game suspension in the hopes that he had finally learned his lesson about the potential his media platform and following has on influencing young people. As a result, he will not be able to return to an NBA court until December 19th at the earliest.

Memphis has also seen departures from the team during free-agency, with their most notable loss being Dillon Brooks, who joined the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $80 million sign-and-trade deal after having spent six seasons with the organization. During the off-season, the Grizzlies acquired former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that saw Kristaps Porzingis join the C’s. In the same deal, though, they also lost their back-up point guard from a season ago, Tyus Jones. In order to combat this loss, as well as to fill their need for a point-guard while Morant serves his suspension, the Grizzlies inked veteran point-guard Derrick Rose to a two-year, $6.5 million contract.

Despite making these additions, though, the team have had to contend with two big losses to their front-court, with six-foot-11 center Steven Adams ruled out of the entire 2023-24 season as a result of undergoing knee surgery for a PCL injury sustained back in January, while there is currently no return timetable for their other big, Brandon Clarke, after he suffered a torn Achilles back in March. As a result, there is the possibility he may also not make a return this season, thus leaving the Memphis Grizzlies very shorthanded indeed.

Medina – ‘Five weeks left of potential turbulence’

With Ja Morant still out for 17 more games before he can make his return to action, Medina believes that there are five more weeks in which there could be ‘potential turbulence’ that could see the Grizzlies struggling to get wins on the board. The journalist also noted how injuries have thinned their roster, while the departure of big locker room character, Dillon Brooks, has also hindered them defensively.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said in full…

“There should be a huge concern because Ja Morant is not going to return until December 19th, so I can only imagine, if we're talking November 8th right now, we have got five weeks left of potential turbulence. And it's early in the season, but if you are already in that deep of a hole, and you fast-forward another month, that's a huge hole to climb out of. On top of that, some of the injuries. Steven Adams, he's out for the year because of knee surgery. Brandon Clarke, he's possibly out for the season. So, while it is nice for them to have players like Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart, clearly they miss Ja Morant. Clearly, they also miss those other veterans, and for all the shenanigans that Dillon Brooks showed last season, they also miss his defense. So, this is just not a winning recipe. And while I don't think any team can ever be eliminated from the playoffs in November, this just does not look like a successful go round for them this season.”

Worst record in the NBA

Sitting rock bottom of the Western Conference with a league-worst 1-7 record, the Grizzlies find themselves in an unfamiliar position after having made three consecutive trips to the playoffs in the past three seasons.

Memphis Grizzlies - (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .622 115.1 111.2 +3.9 League Ranking T-5th 15th 2nd 4th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through the first eight games of the regular season, Memphis have only been able to put up an average of 107.5 points a game, fourth-worst in the league, while also connecting on 43.6 percent of their field goal attempts, which sees them sit 28th overall in that category. Offensively in general, they are struggling, and currently hold a 104.5 offensive rating, which is by far the worst out of all 30 teams in the NBA. With Morant’s 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists last season on 46.6 percent field goal shooting, they will be hoping his numbers this year will be comparable, and as a result, they should see their team’s offensive numbers begin to rise.

One category where they are strong, though, is blocks, largely due to their former DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., where, as a team, they average 6.8 BLKS an outing, which is the fourth-best in the league behind only the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, in other areas defensively, it is clear to see that they are lacking Dillon Brooks’ defensive efforts. While he was more known for his trash talk off the court, he was an elite defender in his tenure with the organization. Last season, he recorded a 108.5 defensive rating, which was sixth-best among NBA players who averaged more than 30 minutes per game, while also holding his opponents to shooting percentages 3.0% lower when compared to other defenders, the best in the league for a perimeter player and, as a result, earned him NBA All-Defensive second team honors. Now he is no longer a member of the team, they rank 13th overall in defensive rating (111.0), a steep decline from last season.

Overall, it is very clear that the Memphis Grizzlies’ roster construction this season perhaps wavers a little too thin, and while the absence of Ja Morant certainly doesn’t help, the team as a whole don’t look like they have the formula to win too many games this season. While Morant self-declared that they were once ‘fine in the West’, even he may not be able to save them from sinking and staying at the bottom of the Western Conference standings when he is finally able to return. It may already be too late.