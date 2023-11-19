Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers' lack of chemistry is a huge concern for their playoff aspirations, with the team losing six of their last seven games since acquiring James Harden.

Despite having four NBA All-Stars in their starting lineup, the Clippers have only the 15th-best offense in the league and find themselves outside of a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

James Harden's addition to the team has not brought the desired chemistry, as there has been "no chemistry whatsoever" and the team lacks the aggressiveness needed to win games. If they don't turn things around, the season could be a disappointment for the star-studded squad.

The Los Angeles Clippers sacrificed a tremendous amount of roster depth in order to pull off a trade for 10-time All-Star, James Harden. However, so far, the move hasn’t paid off, with L.A. losing six of their last seven games since the 34-year-old’s acquisition. The star-studded squad’s lack of chemistry is as clear as day for all to see, which has been deemed as a ‘huge concern’ for their playoff aspirations by NBA writer Mark Medina.

Roster chemistry concerns

The Clippers believed that trading away a bulk of expiring contracts for James Harden, would see them present a formidable starting line-up, that between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and the newly acquired Harden, boasts a total of 32 NBA All-Star selections. However, things could not possibly have got off to a worse start, having gone on a six-game losing streak before finally picking up their first win of the Harden era in their last game against the new-look Houston Rockets.

However, prior to their most recent game on Friday night, it was reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris B Haynes that point-guard Westbrook had approached head coach Tyronn Lue and the Clippers’ coaching staff asking to be moved to the bench to ‘help accelerate the winning process’. So far as a foursome, they have been outscored by 20 points in their 76 minutes together on the floor, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

As a whole, though, the Clippers are seemingly in all sorts of trouble, where despite boasting four NBA All-Stars in their starting line-up, they have only the 15th-best offense in the league with an offensive rating of 112.3, while their defensive rating is slightly better, with a 110.8 rating, good enough for 11th overall in the league. Nevertheless, they currently find themselves sitting outside of a play-in tournament spot, sitting in 11th place four and a half games back of the top spot in the Western Conference and that can mostly be attributed to their lack of chemistry as a team.

NBA statistics – L.A. Clippers (first 11 games) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .364 113.1 111.2 +1.9 League Ranking 22nd 15th 9th 13th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Medina – There is no ‘comfort level and aggressiveness’ in this team

Medina argues that while members of the Clippers are trying to do the right thing in playing unselfishly, they are currently not demonstrating enough ‘aggressiveness’ to show that they are capable enough of putting wins on the board. He further goes on to highlight that with Harden’s addition to the squad, there has been ‘no chemistry whatsoever’, and that should they continue to fail to win games, they could find themselves in a hole which may prove all but impossible to dig themselves out of.

“I think that right now, it's a huge concern that not only have they not won games, but there just hasn't been any chemistry whatsoever. And even though I think to a man, players are trying to do the right thing, and defer to each other and not be selfish, there's just not that comfort level and aggressiveness that's needed to make this work. They do have time to fix it, but the NBA has a weird way of operating, where even though it's a long season, if you're on a very prolonged losing streak, it is very, very hard to dig yourself out of it.”

Harden as ‘the system’

In his introductory press conference as a Clipper, James Harden was quick to tell the media that he was ‘not a system player’, he was ‘a system’, but since his bold statement, his new team have gone 1-6 in their last seven games in which the 34-year-old has featured in six of those games.

​​​Since his arrival in Los Angeles, the Beard has been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball, averaging only 16.5 points, his lowest output since the 2010-11 season, while averaging only 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. His assist numbers are particularly concerning, having led the league last season with 10.7 per game, and this season so far marks the first year since the 2019-20 season in which he has failed to produce double-digit assists, with this year being statistically his worst since 2011-12 when he was the sixth man for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While there is certainly time for the L.A. Clippers to turn their fortunes around, it may take a monumental effort in order to go on a winning run in order to climb back up the conference standings. This all starts with finding a way to handle all of their all-star individuals together, and develop on-court chemistry in order for them to work as a team, something which the Clippers appear to be severely lacking as of right now. If they can’t find ways to work together, then this season could turn ugly very quickly, and could signal yet another disappointing campaign for Los Angeles’ star-studded squad.

Read more: Russell Westbrook makes the right move for struggling L.A. Clippers