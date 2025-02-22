A controversial decision to overrule an Everton penalty in stoppage time overshadowed their clash against Manchester United, who scored twice in eight minutes to earn themselves a point at Goodison Park.

Man United were outclassed entirely in the first half, falling behind after just 19 minutes when Andre Onana was beaten by a smart finish from Beto, the Portuguese striker netting his fifth goal in four Premier League games to continue his stellar recent form.

Everton remained on the attack after breaking the deadlock, doubling their lead just 11 minutes later. Onana saved a Jack Harrison strike, but the rebound fell kindly for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who nodded the ball into what was practically an open goal. Everton were completely on top until the half-time whistle and for about 20 minutes after play resumed.

It took the Red Devils more than 70 minutes to score and they did so with what was their first shot on target in the match. From a free-kick, captain Bruno Fernandes curled the ball into the bottom right corner of the Everton net. That glimmer of hope served to inspire Man United, with Manuel Ugarte netting an equaliser just eight minutes after Fernandes’ strike.

Deep into stoppage time, Everton were awarded a penalty after a foul on Ashley Young. Referee Andy Madley was sent for an on-pitch review and despite it appearing that Matthijs de Ligt pulled the veteran defender’s shirt, the decision was overruled and the game finished level at 2-2.

Soon after the game's conclusion, the Premier League Match Centre explained that the match's Video Assistant Referees deemed there had been no foul committed on Young, which led them to suggest an on-field review.

Moyes So Close to Victory

Scot still enjoying a strong vein of form with Toffees

Everton were on a rich run of form entering their clash with Man United, having blossomed since David Moyes returned to the club to replace the sacked Sean Dyche. Since losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in his first game back, the Scot has guided Everton on a run of four wins and one draw in the Premier League, the latter being a 2-2 tie with Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Prior to the game, the Toffees were one point and one place ahead of Manchester United, the Red Devils having sat 15th before Saturday’s lunchtime fixture. Despite some small glimpses of promise under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese will evidently need a pre-season and investment before being able to truly implement his coaching philosophies.

Before the match, Moyes had won two of his last three matches against the Red Devils, with both victories coming during his second stint as West Ham United manager. Moyes is a former Man United manager himself, having been chosen to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson by the man himself, only to be sacked after 10 months in charge.

Since then, not including Saturday’s clash, Moyes had faced Man United 15 times as manager of either West Ham or Sunderland, winning just thrice, including that aforementioned pair of victories.