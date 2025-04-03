Leeds United manager won't get a third bite at the promotion cherry if he fails to get the Whites promoted this season, according to the BBC's 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' podcast - with regular pundit Simon Rix stating that the German's comments being on winning promotion from Championship means that he has nothing to lose.

Leeds dropped more points against Swansea City over the weekend, with a last-gasp equaliser for the Welsh side at Elland Road consigning the Yorkshire club to just one win in their last five games - and it's set alarm bells ringing for fans, who saw their club bottle promotion last season to Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton.

Daniel Farke 'Won't Get Third Season' if Leeds Aren't Promoted

The Whites have teetered on Championship promotion all season

That has seen Farke questioned for the second time in two seasons - and with talks about promotion on the Leeds-centric podcast, Kaiser Chiefs musician and podcast regular Rix believed that Farke wouldn't be kept on if the club don't earn promotion this season.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 2nd Losses 4 2nd Goals scored 78 2nd Goals conceded 27 2nd Shots taken per game 16.7 1st Shots conceded per game 6.6 1st

Presenter Jonny Buchan began proceedings, quizzing the panel on whether Farke would be at Elland Road next season, stating:

"Should we talk about about Daniel Farke's post-match comments? He 100 percent believes that Leeds will be in the Premier League next season. That's as unequivocal as he's probably ever been saying a statement like that. Why did he say that do you think? Is there more behind it than him just being asked a question and giving his honest opinion?"

BBC Yorkshire reporter Adam Pope got in on the act, stating that Farke was simply complimenting his players and telling them that he believed in them, adding:

"It felt uncharacteristic, and maybe it is to deflect or just to give his players the ultimate compliment in a way, after a difficult afternoon, to say 'I totally believe in you'."

But it was Rix who had a damning say, claiming that Farke would be sacked if he doesn't go up this year. The Leeds-born musician said:

"I don't think he's got anything to lose at this point, has he, because whatever happens - if we go up, fine, he's right. If we don't, he's not at Leeds United so it doesn't matter what he said. He's definitely not going to get a third bite of the cherry], so he's got nothing to lose, has he, I guess!"

Leeds are still second by virtue of goal difference, trailing Sheffield United by two points and ranking ahead of third-placed Burnley by just nine goals, with both clubs sitting on 81 points with seven games to go.

The key for Leeds is that Sheffield United and Burnley face each other towards the end of the campaign, which will result in dropped points for at least one of the clubs - and they could look to capitalise, meaning that promotion is firmly in all three of their hands heading into the run-in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds have been in the play-offs six times since 1986 - losing all six attempts at either the semi-final or final stage.

Leeds failed to win promotion last season despite recording 90 points, and they lost the play-off final to Southampton - and fans certainly won't want to go down that route again if they are to return to the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-04-25.