Southampton’s Championship contest against Preston North End is under threat after an inferno broke out at a disused warehouse next to their ground, St Mary’s Stadium, which has been left shrouded in black smoke.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles and miles after the building went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Since, local emergency services have put a cordon in place as, according to MailOnline, eyewitnesses heard 'pops' coming from the site. The report reveals that firefighters have tended to the scene, working tirelessly to ensure the fire does not spread, all while warehouse personnel have been seen removing stacks of pallets for the same reason.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight (IOW) Fire and Rescue Service have put out a statement to alert all surrounding residents of the fire and revealed that it is affecting industrial units near St Mary's. In their statement, they said:

"Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 13:05. The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary's football stadium. There are currently eight fire engines, two Aerial Ladder Platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance."

Southampton clash with Preston North End in jeopardy

Kick Off Just Hours Away

Preston North End are due to play Russell Martin’s side tonight in a promotion-chasing contest, with the Saints keen to continue their winning run after overseeing Birmingham City in a 4-3 win last time out. But, with hours to go until kick-off, there is doubt over whether the south coast side will be able to host their ninth-placed visitors.

Momentum will be key if Martin and his men are to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League – and any halt in that could prove detrimental. Currently, the side from the south are in fourth place but have a healthy 11-point gap between them and West Bromwich Albion, who are in fifth.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 19:45 (GMT) but fans, with the fire in such proximity to their ground, are beginning to speculate that the game may have to be cancelled. The club themselves have not yet commented on the matter on their social media channels nor their official website. Though, should the game be postponed to a later date, the club will push out the message sooner rather than later.

Southampton mounting promotion charge

Eight Points Off Automatic Promotion Spots

Recently, Martin's outfit have not been entirely up to scratch with two league defeats in their last three outings. Back-to-back 2–1 losses - both at home - to Hull City and Millwall have somewhat marred their aspirations of bouncing back up to the English top tier. It took a 96th-minute Joe Aribo strike against Birmingham to secure the win - and Martin will be hoping that Nigerian's match-winner could spruce them into life with 11 games left to play.

Southampton's next five Championship matches Date / Time Opposition Ground 06/03/24 / 19:45 Preston North End St Mary's Stadium 09/03/24 / 15:00 Sunderland St Mary's Stadium 29/03/24 / 15:00 Middlesbrough St Mary's Stadium 01/04/24 / 17:30 Ipswich Town Portmand Road 06/04/24 / 15:00 Blackburn Rovers Ewood Park

Of course, an automatic promotion spot is still up for grabs with them just eight points off high-flying Ipswich Town with a game in hand. They have become a lesser-attractive option since their relegation – and, as such, regaining their status as a Premier League side would boost their ability to make season-defining moves in the summer transfer window. Southampton had been in the top flight since the 2012/13 and are, no doubt, looking to return to some familiarity next campaign.