Manchester United target Geovany Quenda has decided to join Chelsea in 2026, with club-to-club agreement already in place, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Portuguese winger is set to join United’s Premier League rivals from Sporting Lisbon next year, despite being a long-term target for the Red Devils and Ruben Amorim.

According to Romano, Quenda has already undergone his medical ahead of the move after Chelsea and manager Enzo Maresca convinced the 17-year-old starlet to make the switch.

United were believed to be in talks for Quenda’s arrival this summer and Amorim, who gave Quenda his senior debut earlier this season, was particularly keen on a reunion.

Chelsea Agree Geovany Quenda Move

Portuguese winger set to join in 2026

According to Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Quenda’s arrival in 2026:

Quenda was promoted to Sporting’s first-team under Amorim last year and emerged as an important piece of the senior squad, amassing 43 appearances to date.

The 17-year-old, praised as ‘astonishing’, has scored two goals and provided eight assists across all competitions this season, including one in the Champions League win over Manchester City in November.

Man United were targeting Quenda as a reinforcement at right wing-back, having welcomed Patrick Dorgu in January to boost Amorim’s options on the left flank.

The Red Devils will now have to look elsewhere in their search of another wide player and could reportedly target Braga’s Roger Fernandes, another player from Amorim’s former club.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Liga Portugal) Games 25 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,786

