Frank Lampard is on Southampton's final shortlist to be their new manager and he would consider taking the job, according to journalist Graeme Bailey while speaking to EFL Analysis.

Saints are looking to appoint Ivan Juric's replacement at St Mary's ahead of their second Championship campaign in three seasons in 2025-26.

Southampton Have Lampard on Shortlist

The former England midfielder has impressed with Coventry City

As Southampton look to bounce straight back to the Premier League again following a horror season, it is no surprise that they are looking at managers who know the Championship and have proved they can get results there.

Lampard certainly fits that criteria after taking Coventry City from relegation candidates when he took over in November to genuine play-off contenders as we approach the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard has taken 46 points from his 25 Championship matches in charge of Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are currently on course to take part in the play-offs as they lie in sixth position, three points ahead of seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Despite his success at Coventry, Bailey has told EFL Analysis that Lampard - labelled as "huge" by Isaac Price - would consider a move to St Mary's at the end of the season.

He said:

"Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are both on Southampton’s final shortlist to be their new manager. The two England legends have been on Southampton’s radar for the last few weeks and both are in their sights. "Lampard only took over at Coventry earlier this season, but has impressed in his short time with the club and it is believed Southampton would be an option he would consider."

Southampton Also Want Danny Rohl

The German has shone at Sheffield Wednesday

Rohl is said to be the "leading candidate" for the Southampton job and is "pushing hard" to take the role for the 2025-26 season.

The 35-year-old has already worked with Saints before as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant and he also knows new technical director Johannes Spors well too.

He is admired for the work he has done with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls being play-off contenders themselves for much of the season despite Rohl having limited finances to work with under owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The parachute payments and money Southampton could bring in through sales of players like Aaron Ramsdale and Tyler Dibling this summer should mean that he'd have a bigger budget to work with should he make the switch to St Mary's.

