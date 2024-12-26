Manchester United have set an asking price of £50 million for forward Marcus Rashford, with the Red Devils hopeful of cashing in on the player as soon as January, according to CaughtOffside.

Rashford has netted four league goals for United this season, more than anyone else in Ruben Amorim's ensemble, but the Portuguese has opted to leave the player out of recent matchday squads. It's understood that Amorim had initially held hope of utilising the Englishman as a number nine, but he's swiftly decided he doesn't see the academy graduate as a part of his plans.

The 27-year-old himself is said to be unhappy at Old Trafford, and thus the two parties are working to find the divisive player a new home this winter. United want £50 million for Rashford, although there's reportedly been little interest shown in him as of yet.

United Want £50m for Rashford

He's on hefty wages

Developing through United's youth set-up, Rashford burst onto the first team scene in 2016, and has been a mainstay in the side ever since. Making over 400 appearances for his boyhood club, the England international has scored 138 goals in red, winning two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League.

Despite enjoying a relatively solid career in the north-west, Rashford has experienced something of a demise in recent years. This downfall appears to have reached its climax, with new boss Amorim deciding that the wide forward has no future at the club.

The former Sporting head coach hasn't even included Rashford on the bench for each of United's last three games in all competitions, and it's becoming increasingly likely that he departs in January. CaughtOffside report that the Red Devils are demanding upwards of £50 million for the outcast, and that potential suitors will need to stump up this fee to have any chance of landing the player.

However, the outlet indicates that there has been no sign of any club being willing to meet these demands, with his salary also potentially an issue. Rashford is currently earning a purported £375,000 a week, and thus journalist David Ornstein has hinted that a loan could be the more likely outcome next month.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.9

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024