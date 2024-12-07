Paul Merson has revealed that Liverpool are offering Mohamed Salah a two-year contract extension with an option for a third year while live on Sky Sports.

The Reds have been in talks with the Egyptian about a new deal all season, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and the legendary forward applying public pressure on the club to offer him a new deal after admitting he was "more out than in" currently.

That hasn't stopped him from performing though, with the 32-year-old hitting 15 goals and registering 12 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, which has led to plenty of criticism for the Anfield board about letting him get to the final six months of his deal.

But while appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Merson revealed he had heard about the offer that was being discussed and shared his view on the situation after their Merseyside Derby clash with Everton was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

“We’re only hearing it on the grapevine, but we’re hearing two years with a year option to Mo Salah. “That’s a long time. I’d give him 300-400 grand a week now. Of course, I would today because he’s doing the business. I’m his biggest fan. I think he’s world-class. “I’ll say he gets in every team in the world. He’s a winger and he’s the top scorer in the Premier League. It’s just absolutely amazing the numbers he puts up week in, week out, year in, year out. “But in two-and-a-half years’ time, that’s a lot of money to be giving someone if they’re not doing the business then.”

Salah Will Have Offers in January

Saudi clubs have a long-standing interest

While GMS sources are informed that Liverpool are reportedly not concerned about the current contract situation and are confident of getting a deal done to extend his stay at the club, there is plenty of interest in Salah should he end up leaving Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is long-standing interest from Saudi Arabia to take the former Roma and Chelsea star to the Middle East, with the potential for him to potentially earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo and become the face of the league should he make the move. PSG have also been linked with a move, but club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that no talks have been held.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 07/12/2024.