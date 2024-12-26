Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have reached an agreement over a new contract for the Egyptian, which will see him remain at Anfield until 2028, according to Fichajes.

Salah has enjoyed a spectacular start to life under Arne Slot this season, netting 15 goals and providing 11 assists in just 16 Premier League appearances. However, this electric form and Liverpool's surge to the summit of the top flight has been overshadowed by talk of the winger departing at the end of the campaign when his contract expires.

The player revealed back in November that he'd not received a fresh offer from the Merseyside outfit, although a Sky Sports reporter claimed this week that Salah is expected to stay, alongside Virgil van Dijk. Fichajes report that the 32-year-old has now agreed terms on a new contract, committing his future to Liverpool for another three-and-a-half years.

Salah Has Agreed a New Contract

He's staying at Anfield

Since signing from Fiorentina back in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers in Premier League history. His exceptional goal-scoring ability has seen him find the back of the net 229 times in 373 appearances for Liverpool, in a seven-year stint that includes both Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

There was a growing fear on Merseyside that this illustrious spell in the north-west was set to come to an end, with some discourse circulating suggesting that the Reds were reluctant to hand a lucrative new contract to a 32-year-old. However, it appears that Salah's sublime form this season may have convinced the Liverpool hierarchy that they must tie their talisman down for several more years.

Fichajes indicate that an agreement has been reached on a new deal, that will see the Egypt international remain at the English club until 2028. A contract of this length would mean that Salah would be at Liverpool until he's 36, while there are no suggestions in the Spanish outlet's report about the potential wage structure in the supposed agreement.

Currently earning a purported £400,000 a week, it's likely that a new contract would see a significant pay rise for the wide forward, with several suitors from abroad reportedly willing to offer remunerative deals.

Salah's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 16 Goals 15 Assists 11 Shots Per 90 3.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.92 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024