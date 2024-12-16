Mohamed Salah is now close to renewing his contract at Liverpool for another season, with an official announcement possibly arriving before 2025, according to Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz.

The Egyptian winger is reportedly leaning towards staying on Merseyside for at least another year, having been ‘seduced’ into finally signing an extension by the Liverpool hierarchy.

According to Diaz, Salah’s contract situation has changed significantly in recent weeks, following his public comments about uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

The 32-year-old recently spoke to reporters after Liverpool’s win at Southampton in November, revealing his ‘disappointment’ at not receiving any offers to stay and suggesting he was ‘more out than in’.

However, Marca reports that the two parties have come closer to an agreement in recent weeks, and there is ‘total optimism’ that a contract extension will be signed soon.

Alongside Salah, the Reds are also working to secure new deals for both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts are also set to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool have reportedly set an objective to keep at least two of the three stars and are offering deals that go beyond their initial plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer this season, with 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances.

Alexander-Arnold is reported to have concrete suitors at present, with Real Madrid monitoring his situation ahead of January due to their injury concerns at right-back.

Salah, meanwhile, remains on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, with clubs waiting to see how his contract situation at Liverpool develops.

However, Marca suggests that, given the positive recent progress in Salah’s contract talks, a move to Saudi Arabia is now becoming ‘more remote’ as he nears an extension with his current employers.

The 32-year-old was the subject of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad on deadline day in 2023, but Liverpool firmly rejected the offer before what turned out to be Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 13 Assists 9 Expected goals 10.6 Expected assisted goals 5.6 Minutes played 1,316

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.