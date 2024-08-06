Highlights Snoop Dogg is reportedly earning a huge sum of money for his work in Paris at the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg has become one of the most iconic figures at Paris 2024, and there's a good reason for that too. The legendary rapper has provided some hilarious commentary throughout this year's Olympics.

It was announced on New Year's Eve 2023 that Snoop Dogg would be handed a role as 'special correspondent' for American broadcaster NBC over the course of the Olympics.

It came after the 52-year-old found success in a satirical show alongside Kevin Hart during the last games in Tokyo, which led to a major ratings boost.

The "Gin and Juice rapper" - whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has been a good luck charm for Team USA throughout the Games and has been seen hyping up stars, including gymnastics sensation Simone Biles, before they go for gold.

Ever since he carried the Olympic Torch along its last leg of the relay through the streets of Saint-Denis in the north of Paris, the West Coast rapper has been enjoying every single moment.

Snoop Dogg is Getting Paid Handsomely for His Services

The rapper is pocketing a fortune for his NBC coverage

Fans of the popular rapper have loved seeing his reactions while he watches Team USA athletes compete, as well as the American showing off his commentating ability while his country faced China in badminton.

The 52-year-old then came out in full equestrian gear for the dressage team Grand Prix Special last weekend alongside Martha Stewart, with fans once again enjoying all of his hard work on punditry duty.

Broadus Jr will reportedly be paid handsomely for his work at the Olympics, despite looking like he's just out there for a holiday while also commentating.

Henry L McNamara – a New York-based venture capitalist - recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed how much the rapper was getting paid: "Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k (£392,165) a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world."

Despite the shocking amount, many fans feel as if his reported paycheck is deserved, considering the memorable moments he’s delivered throughout this year’s games.

According to McNamara, the rapper will allegedly cash in a whopping total of $8 million for the entire 16-day span of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

NBC President Molly Solomon was Eager to Get the Rapper at the Games

The decision has paid off immensely

In a press release ahead of the Games, NBC president Molly Solomon championed the rapper's involvement, stating: "Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."