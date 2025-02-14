Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda is reportedly very keen on a summer move to Manchester United and a reunion with Ruben Amorim, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Red Devils are anticipating a busy summer transfer window, with a major squad reshuffle on the cards, and may have now received a huge boost in their pursuit of the highly-rated 17-year-old.

Quenda would reportedly welcome the opportunity to link up with Amorim at Old Trafford, having made his professional debut under him for Sporting last year.

The Portuguese starlet was linked with a move to United earlier this week, with some reports even claiming ‘a deal is done’ for his arrival in Manchester this summer.

Quenda ‘Wants’ Old Trafford Move

Eyes Reunion with Ex-Sporting Boss

According to TEAMtalk, United are also keen on a deal for Quenda, though any reports suggesting an agreement is close to completion are seen as premature.

Quenda’s representatives are reportedly still in discussions over the terms of his potential move, while United are also hoping to negotiate a lower fee than Sporting’s current demands for the winger.

The Portugal international, praised as ‘astonishing’ by Roberto Martinez, has a reported release clause of £83m in his Sporting contract, though a deal is ‘likely’ to be agreed for less this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim, with four key positions targeted for strengthening.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are eyeing a new first-choice striker, a deep-lying midfielder, a central defender and another left wing-back.

United had a relatively quiet January transfer window, bringing in promising defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven while offloading Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan deals.

Amorim's men return to Premier League action on Sunday with an away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,466

