With WWE experiencing a season of change, the company's flagship shows are all transitioning to life on new networks, or in Raw’s case, will be getting used to life on Netflix come January next year. Friday Night SmackDown has found a new home on the USA Network, and NXT on the CW, and with these changes, it means upgrades across the board.

However, as rumours do the rounds, it can be confirmed that one of the biggest rumours, that of Brock Lesnar’s return, can be considered merely a rumour, with that return being one that fans shouldn’t expect anytime soon.

The WWE Universe has been spoiled as of late, with USA-based PLEs and international PLEs succeeding at new highs, the continued success of the weekly product is something fans can revel in. Under the new regime, spearheaded by Triple H, returns have become a pleasant surprise, having become a regular, but not saturated, occurrence since 2022. With the likes of Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and a litany of other released WWE Superstars being brought back into the fold, Triple H has also masterminded the return of legends such as CM Punk and The Rock.

However, due to the increased returns, it does lead to reckless rumours and speculation doing the rounds, and one of those centres around the company's debut on streaming service Netflix, with word quickly getting around that the debut of Monday Night Raw would feature a blockbuster return.

Brock Lesnar's Future With WWE

A rumour killer has emerged after it was hinted that he could be coming back

As is the case with false information, it travels much quicker than the truth, and it had become assumed among many within wrestling spheres that WWE's debut on Netflix would feature the return of Brock Lesnar, a man who hasn't been seen since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Coming out to answer the rumours, Fightful Select, a reputable wrestling outlet that covers breaking news and stories, has since provided an update to fans that involves the words of a WWE higher-up, who said: "There are no creative plans in place for Lesnar, and if conversations have occurred, we've not been briefed on that."

Brock Lesnar, who hasn't been seen in the WWE this year, was meant to feature heavily on WWE programming, with an appearance at the Royal Rumble on the cards for the Beast Incarnate, as well as matches against Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber, and one against Gunther at WrestleMania 40, in what would have been a dream match for many.

Brock Lesnar's WWE stats (as of 17/10/24) Total number of matches 435 Total number of wins 313 (72%) Total number of defeats 114 (26.2%) Total number of draws 8 (1.8%)

However, Lesnar got caught up in a federal investigation, something that led WWE to list all of his merchandise at discount rates, and even remove him from WWE2K24, as the company continues to distance themselves from controversies that may tarnish the upwards momentum that the company has long needed.

With a Brock Lesnar return not on the cards, there is plenty for the WWE Universe to still look forward to. With The Rock's ominous figure looming over at all times, and CM Punk back to his 'Best in the World' levels, it is safe to say that WWE's arrival on Netflix will be one filled with excitement.