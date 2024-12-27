Virgil van Dijk has reportedly agreed on a contract extension with Liverpool that will keep him tied to the Reds until the summer of 2028, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

The 33-year-old Dutch defender's future has been uncertain, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. He's been a mainstay in Arne Slot's side this season and has enjoyed one of his best campaigns at Anfield. He's put in colossal performances at the heart of the Merseysiders' defence, helping them top the Premier League table and lead the UEFA Champions League standings.

Virgil van Dijk Premier League statistics Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 7 Interceptions Per Game 1.9 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Clearances Per Game 4.4 Ground Duels Won 1.4 (58%) Aerial Duels Won 3.1 (74%)

Van Dijk has been at Anfield since January 2018, becoming one of world football's most celebrated defensive talents. With speculation growing over a potential exit and the possibility of talking to clubs from abroad in January, the club needed to sort out a new deal for their skipper.

Van Dijk Set To Stay At Liverpool For Three More Years

The Dutchman's future appears to have been decided

Van Dijk has reportedly agreed to extend his stay with Liverpool until 2028, quashing talks of a potential departure next summer. He'd been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, but he's now set to remain at Anfield.

The Netherlands captain's extension comes amid the Merseysiders reportedly agreeing on a new deal with teammate Mohamed Salah. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the only one of the club's three high-profile stars out of contract next summer and hasn't agreed on an extension.

Van Dijk's leadership has been vital for the Reds under Slot, and he's been faultless as they look to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2020. He put a nightmare ACL injury suffered in October 2020 behind him after a difficult recovery and reclaimed his place atop the throne of Europe's best defenders.

Slot spoke glowingly about Van Dijk in October about the 2019 UEFA Men's Best Player of the Year and how important he is on and off the pitch. He's been a loud presence at the back during his club's title challenge while putting in many standout performances, including in a 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City (December 1).

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton seven years ago for a then-club record £75 million, and he's undoubtedly proven to be one of the best big-money signings in Premier League history. He sits on a purported £220,000, making him the second-highest-earning defender in the English top flight, but his extension may see him take the top spot.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Liverpool Update on Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in fine form for Liverpool but his spell on Merseyside remains uncertain

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.