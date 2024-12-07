Virgil van Dijk has reportedly turned down a contract offer from Liverpool amid speculation over a potential departure next summer. The Dutch defender has just six months left on his contract at Anfield.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart at the back for Arne Slot's Reds this season and has been crucial in their pursuit of the Premier League title. He's helped the Merseysiders keep seven clean sheets in 14 league games while chipping in with one goal and one assist.

CaughtOffside reports that Van Dijk has rejected Liverpool's opening contract extension proposal because the offer didn't match his expectations. Talks are ongoing over a new deal, but the two parties have yet to agree on terms as the January transfer window draws closer.

Van Dijk can talk to clubs abroad in January and strike a pre-contract agreement, which puts pressure on the club. He's received interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona, Juventus, and Inter Milan are also monitoring his situation at Anfield.

Al-Nassr have spoken to the Reds captain's entourage to gauge the possibility of signing him as a free agent. The Saudi Pro League giants, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, are willing to offer the Dutchman a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Van Dijk could stay in Europe, and Barca have also contacted his representatives. Still, he's not prepared to respond to offers until talks with his current club over an extension are concluded.

The 78-cap Netherlands international has been at Anfield since January 2018, when he arrived from Southampton for a club record £75 million. He's the club's highest earner, sitting on £220,000 per week, but given his age, he might have to take a wage cut.

Jamie Carragher: Liverpool should prioritise Van Dijk out of superstar trio

Van Dijk is one of Europe's most in-demand defenders amid the possibility he'll become a free agent next summer. He's rolled back the years with stellar performances at the back under Slot, who highlighted how important the Dutchman has been for the Reds this season.

However, Van Dijk isn't the only Liverpool star out of contract next summer; Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final months of their current deals. The Merseysiders find themselves in a worrying situation, as the trio are vital.

Jamie Carragher thinks the Reds captain is the most important of the three and urged his former club to sort out a new deal for the veteran center-back. He said during a Q&A with The Telegraph:

"Van Dijk is the most important. Salah and Alexander-Arnold have been unbelievable for Liverpool. But since Van Dijk joined Liverpool, there has been only one season when he was playing regularly when Liverpool have not competed for the biggest honours."

Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Career Appearances 289 Goals 25 Assists 13 Trophies Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

Since arriving six years ago, Van Dijk has made 289 appearances for the club and won eight major trophies. In July 2023, after the English midfielder departed Anfield, he replaced Jordan Henderson as captain.

Related Fabrizio Romano Says Liverpool 'Confident to Seal' Key Contract Agreement Fabrizio Romano has shared a major update on Liverpool handing a star player a new contract.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 07/12/2024.