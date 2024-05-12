Highlights Speculation surrounds the future of Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes as top clubs are looking to sign the Brazilian.

Guimaraes was seen looking dejected after Newcastle's draw against Brighton, fueling rumours that he could be set to leave the club.

Manager, Eddie Howe, has emphasised his wish to keep Guimaraes despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Ever since he arrived at Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes has wasted little time in endearing himself to the St James' Park faithful. Putting in industrious performances across the pitch, the dynamic midfielder is the beating heart of the Magpies' XI, and arguably the first name on the teamsheet whenever he's available.

But his future in the Northeast is clouded with uncertainty. Some of the Premier League and world football's biggest clubs are circling around Guimaraes ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window opening, all eager to poach him for their own ambitions. While Newcastle are reportedly keen to keep a hold of him, FFP concerns could see the Brazilian depart in the coming months.

Should that happen, supporters will be gutted to lose what has been such an integral part of their team since his arrival in January 2022. And based on his actions following Newcastle's draw against Brighton, Newcastle fans might have seen him donning the famous black and white strip for the last time at home.

Guimaraes Looked Despondent After Newcastle 1-1 Brighton

Images show midfielder with head in his hands after final home game of the season

Eddie Howe's side were frustrated by the visiting Seagulls on Saturday afternoon, falling behind in the first half after a goal from Joel Veltman in the 18th minute. Newcastle did eventually get back on level terms through Sean Longstaff in added time at the end of the first period, but could not find a way through after the interval.

Guimaraes was once again at his best. No player in the Newcastle team contested more duels than the Brazilian, and only Elliot Anderson recorded a better Sofascore rating than him. But a draw leaves the Magpies level on points with Chelsea, as both sides battle it out to qualify for the Europa League next season.

Following the final whistle, though, images of Bruno slumped on the turf of St James' Park emerged, away from his teammates, and as he made his way around the ground to thank fans for their support during the course of the season, he looked to have his head in his hands. It might simply be disappointment over the result, but given the speculation over his future, supporters are concerned that he was taking in the stadium as a home player one final time.

If this was indeed a last hurrah in front of Newcastle fans, then the club will be losing a top player in the summer. Only Kieran Trippier boasts a higher expected assist record than Guimaraes for the Magpies this season, while his six Premier League goals are bettered only by Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Callum Wilson.

Additionally, his defensive work in midfield is up there with the best in the league. Ranking 12th overall for tackles made, 14th for blocks, and 15th for passes intercepted, Guimaraes is someone who can do it all, and adding him to any squad would improve it immensely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes is the highest rated player in Newcastle's squad this season, per WhoScored (7.33).

Howe Insists Newcastle Should Not Sell Guimaraes

Arsenal and Man City among clubs interested in Brazilian

There is every chance that Guimaraes will remain in the Premier League should he swap the Northeast of England for elsewhere, though. Arsenal are among the parties who are interested in securing him, while Manchester City are also thought to appreciate his talents ahead of a £200m spending spree in the upcoming transfer window.

But despite scouts from other clubs putting Guimaraes at the top of their wishlist, his manager, Howe, is desperate to keep a hold of the talented midfielder. Speaking to the media before his side's draw against Brighton, the former Bournemouth coach warned the club about selling both the 26-year-old and striker Isak.

"I'm planning for them (Isak and Guimaraes) to be here," he said. "All my planning is with them in the squad. We're looking to build a squad and a really successful team and, to do that, we don't want to sell our best players. That is hugely important for us, it will knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again.

"There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we'll have to comply like everyone else. That's why I've said this summer is going to be a very difficult thing to predict. But there is no desire from anyone at the football club to sell our best players."

The saving grace for Newcastle is that the sale of Guimaraes could bring in a hefty sum, with a £100m release clause active this summer. Nevertheless, his departure would leave a big hole in the team. And based on the scenes at full time against Brighton, that could be a problem that needs solving soon.