As the 2025 summer transfer window approaches, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is seemingly a man in demand. As some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United, look to reinforce their attack, the Frenchman is increasingly becoming a viable option given his age, potential and his performances in the Bundesliga in the 2024/2025 season.

But just why is Ekitike such hot property right now? Below is everything you need to know about the talented striker's style of play, stats across his career and what some of his coaches and teammates have said about him.

Hugo Ekitike Latest Transfer News

The striker is attracting significant interest from the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT recently revealed that United could be dragged into a transfer war over Ekitike, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool also interested in acquiring him and strengthening their own number nine position. It's suggested that given the growing interest in the Frenchman, Eintracht are confident of squeezing every penny possible, and could end up receiving a fee over the £60m that has been mooted as a reasonable starting point for a price.

Indeed, as well as that reported United interest, Arsenal have also earmarked Ekitike as a potential alternative to their pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Amid reports suggesting that the Swede is their number one striker target, the Eintracht man could come into the conversation as a cheaper alternative. Meanwhile, the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the forward, so the competition for his signature is hotting up to say the least.

Hugo Ekitike's 2024/2025 Season

The Frenchman is among the top scorers in the Bundesliga