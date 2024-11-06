Arsenal are one of the sides who are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson, alongside Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports journalist Kerry Hau.

The 20-year-old star has already become a regular for the Bundesliga side at a young age, scoring three times and providing a singular assist so far this campaign. The Swedish youngster also featured 38 times last season and is building up plenty of experience going into his twenties.

Larsson is a central midfielder who has already been capped six times by his country, but a potential move won't be easy for an interested party. The 20-year-old, described as a 'real baller', is currently tied down to a contract until 2029 after signing a new deal last month. The Svarte-born midfielder joined the Bundesliga outfit from Malmo back in 2023, but Frankfurt already extended his stay at the club.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Hau (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are one of several teams who have Larsson 'in their sights', but they will face competition to secure his signature...

“Hugo Larsson is one of Eintracht Frankfurt’s shooting stars and is currently one of the most exciting midfielders in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old Swede has already aroused the interest of several top clubs. According to our information, the Premier League is currently looking at him. Some top-class teams, right behind Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and also Tottenham Hotspur, we hear, have Larsson in their sights, but also one or two Bundesliga competitors."

Hau goes on to add that Frankfurt chiefs can 'sit back and relax' due to Larsson's lengthy contract and the fact that he feels 'at home' with the German side. Larsson also doesn't have a release clause in his contract, meaning it's going to be difficult for any Premier League side to prise him away from Frankfurt at the moment.

The Swedish international's head might get turned if some of the big boys come knocking, but as it stands, he's receiving regular game time in a top league, so staying with Frankfurt could be a smart move to continue developing as a player.

The Gunners are now preparing for life without Edu Gaspar, who decided to leave the Emirates Stadium earlier this week. Whether their transfer policy will change too much remains to be seen.