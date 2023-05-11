Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr last year, and Lionel Messi is subject to heavy interest from Al-Hilal, but Hugo Lloris is the latest player who could reportedly be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain has reportedly been offered a deal which would treble the wages he currently earns in north London, according to The Times.

Lloris, now 36 years old, has spent more than a decade in the English capital, having joined Spurs from Olympique Lyon in 2012.

He has made 447 appearances for the club since then, and while success has not followed at club level in those 11 years, he has experienced that glory in the international setup.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Lloris has achieved something that most players can only dream of.

Lloris’ difficult season at Tottenham

However, the goalkeeper has struggled this season with both form and injury.

Spurs have fallen out of the Champions League qualification spots in recent months, following damaging losses to Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That is without mentioning the hammering they suffered against Newcastle United and dropped points elsewhere, and they now find themselves six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They have also not been helped by Lloris, with the skipper at fault for goals on separate occasions this campaign. His howler against Arsenal and mistake against Newcastle are just two examples that come to mind.

And after conceding five in the first half against Newcastle last month, the Frenchman has been ruled out with a thigh injury, and Ryan Mason has said that he is out for the remainder of the season.

Lloris could leave in the summer

And if new reports are to be believed, he might have now played his last game for the club.

Previous stories had linked the skipper with a move away from Tottenham this summer, and now The Times have reported that Lloris has been offered a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next year.

The goalkeeper is “understood to be open to a new challenge” as he enters the final year of his contract with Spurs.

Staggeringly, that offer would triple his current £100,000 per-week salary, and as he is in the last years of his career, you can understand why that would be tempting.

The report adds that the offer from Saudi Arabia is not the only offer on the table, and Lloris is planning to talk to club chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

Key to those talks is who might replace Antonio Conte as the permanent club manager, but Tottenham are understood to be looking for a long-term replacement.

Brentford’s David Raya, Everton’s Jordan Pickford, and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez have all reportedly been discussed as targets.

Lloris is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Middle East.

Reports about Paris Saint-Germain star Messi joining Al-Hilal have been rife in recent weeks, and other stories have said Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, is in talks over a potential move to the country as his time at the Catalan club draws to a close.

It yet again signals the intentions of the Saudi Pro League to lure some of world football’s biggest stars to the division. What a stacked league they might have when the new season kicks off.