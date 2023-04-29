Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's 'confidence has ebbed away', talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 36-year-old is having a disappointing season in a Spurs shirt and the game against Newcastle United epitomised that.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Hugo Lloris

Lloris, who is earning £100k-a-week at Hotspur Way, was substituted at half-time against Newcastle at St James' Park.

It seemed as though there was no injury to Lloris during the first half, so eyebrows were raised as to why he didn't return after the break.

However, after the game, Lloris was quick to address the situation, saying: "It doesn’t sound good. I think it’s a muscle injury, around the hip. I felt something on a long kick and it doesn’t sound good. But we will see tomorrow and in a few days after a scan."

Spurs fans could be forgiven for thinking the French international just didn't fancy playing in the second half, with his side conceding five goals less than a quarter of the way through the game.

Substitute goalkeeper Fraser Forster had the easier of the 45 minutes to deal with, conceding just once when replacing Lloris.

Now, Crook has suggested that Lloris is lacking in confidence.

What has Crook said about Lloris?

Crook has suggested that Lloris has struggled since the World Cup and that Lloris could have a damaged ego after the humiliating defeat to Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, they said he was injured, but maybe it was a bit of a damaged ego, to be honest. He's been poor since the World Cup for Spurs. He's made a lot of mistakes and he looks like his confidence has ebbed away."

How has Lloris performed for Spurs this season?

As mentioned, it's not been Lloris' best campaign at Hotspur Way and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the club search for a long-term replacement soon.

The Nice-born goalkeeper is 36 years old and was always going to start showing signs of declining at some point.

This term, Lloris has saved 67.5% of the shots he's faced, ranking him 14th in the Premier League, as per FBref.

The French goalkeeper also ranks 15th in the league for crosses stopped and has also kept just seven clean sheets.

Overall, it could be time for Spurs to move on, with Lloris turning 37 next season and the north London club looking to rebuild with a new manager in the summer.