Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is on course to return following the international break, injury expert Ben Dinnery has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Lloris has been a key component for Tottenham since arriving from Lyon in 2012 but has missed the last few weeks of action after picking up a knee problem against Manchester City.

Tottenham injury news – Hugo Lloris

According to Sky Sports, scans showed that the former France international, who retired from his duties with his country after the World Cup final, sustained ligament damage.

Luckily for Lloris, though, he did not require surgery, although he was still ruled out of action for between six and eight weeks.

The shot-stopper sustained the injury on February 5 in the 1-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions, and he has since had to watch on as Spurs have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Back-up keeper Fraser Forster has filled in admirably, though, keeping clean sheets against AC Milan, West Ham United, and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Lloris is Tottenham’s captain and is therefore influential both on and off the pitch, meaning Antonio Conte will surely be keen for him to regain his fitness as soon as possible.

What has Dinnery said about Lloris?

When asked for an update on Lloris’ situation, Dinnery disclosed that he could be in the Tottenham matchday squad for the ‘beginning of April’.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “We're looking at that target of the first game back after the international break.

“Of course, there are other influencing factors with regards to that, and some may point to the performance of Fraser Forster in goal, but certainly pushing to be included in that matchday squad for the beginning of April.

“I think that's more than realistic; it means he's been bang on schedule, that rehab and the recovery processes went fairly smoothly, and there hasn't been any major setbacks up until this point. So, positive things with regards to that.”

Who do Tottenham play next?

Tottenham take on relegation-threatened Southampton in their final game before the international break ahead of a packed April fixture schedule.

The north London outfit then face Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth in their first three outings following the resumption of the Premier League.

Conte’s charges are still in the hunt for a top-four finish, and the return of Lloris, who earns £110,000-per-week, may aid them in their push to do just that.