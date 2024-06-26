Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight delayed to November due to Tyson's health, creating anticipation for fans.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is excited for the fight, questioning if it's a publicity stunt or a real match.

Mike Perry replacing Tyson is seen by some as a better fight with Perry's success in bare-knuckle boxing.

The Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight will be a smash hit when it finally happens, as their star power covers multiple boxing genres and generations. However, fight fans will have to wait a few more months as Tyson is currently dealing with an ulcer issue that pushed the fight back to mid-November. Will the extra time help Tyson to recover and be better than he would’ve been in July? Was Mike Perry stepping in as Tyson’s replacement to save the card always the plan? Whether it is a good or bad reaction, everyone seems to have an opinion on this fight.

In an interview with TMZ, WWE legend Hulk Hogan talked about how pumped he is for the fight that will serve 270 million Netflix subscribers. And even though there was a big build up to this fight with several press conferences, some believe that this was just a ploy for attention by Paul and the fight may never actually happen. When crossing paths with the young and successful Paul, Hogan straight up asked if this was fake.

Hulk Hogan Wanted to Know

The WWE legend said he pulled Jake Paul to the side to ask if Mike Tyson fight was legit

Hulk Hogan knows a thing or two about showmanship and seemed enthralled at the idea of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson throwing punches, but it appeared he wanted to make sure the punches were legit, when he had the opportunity to ask Jake about it all.

"I’m friends with both guys," Hogan said, according to World Boxing News.

He added:

"I love Mike to death, but I was in Miami for the Formula 1 races with Jake Paul, I pulled Jake aside and said, ‘Hey brother, what’s up with this thing? Is this a work like wrestling, or are you guys going to really go at it? He says, ‘I’m gonna knock him out!’ So I’m excited about it. I’m glad it is rescheduled because I don’t want any excuses. I want both men at 100 percent. I get a feeling this will be the fight of the century, brothers. This is going to be a good one.”

We will have to wait a few more months for Tyson-Paul, but in the meantime, fans can look forward to Paul testing himself against a dangerous savage in the name of Mike Perry:

Fighter Wins KOs Height Weight Reach Jake Paul 9 6 6' 1" 190 lbs 71 in Mike Perry 5 (BKFC) 3 5' 10" 185 lbs 71 in

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Is a Better Fight

Mike Perry isn’t a household name but he is coming to win next month

Going from a main event that featured an icon of boxing to some who is establishing himself in a completely different sport may feel like we’re being shortchanged because of the absence of a major streaming platform and a 90,000+ capacity stadium, but Jake Paul versus Mike Perry is a better fight for a few different reasons.

Perry, a former UFC fighter that jumped shipped to bare-knuckle boxing, has been earning a rich living by becoming the face of the most brutal boxing organization on the planet. Unlike Perry, many fighters who leave the UFC end up just floundering, but “Platinum Perry” has carved out a home in BKFC and is actually a hotter commodity than when he was fighting MMA.