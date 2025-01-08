WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was left devastated after his surprise appearance on Raw’s Netflix debut on the 6th of January due to the audience’s negative reaction. The 71-year-old made the appearance to promote his company Real American Beer, which has secured a sponsorship deal with WWE. However, when the retired wrestler walked into the Intuit Dome in California to his classic entrance song ‘Real American’, he was met by a wall of boos filling the arena.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Did Hulk think he was going to be cheered? Especially bringing out Jimmy Hart, who everyone likes, and who was also waving an American flag at the time... that is a resounding yes! So, when he came out, got booed, and then went to the back after his promo, he was instantly disappointed that the fans turned on him. But he wasn't p*****!

“Had it not been for him being there to promote his beer, he would have leaned into it a little more, but he just had to get through the promotion of it all. But after thinking about it, a few good things came out of it. The fact that he was booed, everyone talked about it, and he's been in the wrestling business long enough to know that even a bad reaction goes a long way, because if they aren't cheering for you or aren't booing you, then they don't care at all.

“This has actually been a great promotion for his beer and as quickly as he was disappointed, he thought about it a little more and is actually excited by how it turned out. Hulk is a businessman, and he is going to take advantage of the fans' reaction all the way to the bank.”

Hulk Hogan's Controversy Led to Fans' Revolt

Hogan was in the middle of a racism storm which cost him his Hall of Fame ring for years