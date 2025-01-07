WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made his return to the company for the much-anticipated debut of Raw on Netflix - but he didn't get the welcome that he was expecting. A record-setting crowd packed into Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California to experience the landmark event. However, the majority clearly weren't there to see Hogan - and they let him know it.

The 71-year-old did his best to get on the fans' good side by praising them as "the best tag team partner he'd ever had". It didn't work, though, as the six-time WWE Champion was destroyed by the crowd.

Hogan was the figurehead champion who helped the company transform into an international powerhouse in the 1980s. However, in recent years, various scandals have tarnished his reputation - meaning he seems to have lost his legendary status among many modern-day WWE fans.