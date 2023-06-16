Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history. A WWE Hall of Famer and multiple-time world champion, Hogan has done it all in pro wrestling and is one of the most recognizable faces to ever lace up a pair of boots and step foot inside the squared circle. Hogan was one of the first names to reach global superstardom and helped to popularize pro wrestling as we know it today, paving the way for the likes of The Rock and John Cena who followed him, and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns who dominate the WWE main event scene today.

From clashes with Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, fast-forwarding all the way to more recent times with titanic battles against The Rock and Triple H, Hogan has been in there with the absolute pinnacle of wrestling talent throughout the years. Being in wrestling for so long and playing a role in so many key moments in the history of the sport, it is quite easy to forget that some matches involving this wrestling icon ever happened at all. Without further ado, here's a look at seven huge Hulk Hogan matches that actually happened that you probably forgot about, and brace yourselves, there are some dream-match caliber showdowns and moments on this list!

7 Hulk Hogan Vs. Brock Lesnar - SmackDown, August 2002

Image credits: WWE

In 2002, Hulk Hogan had a hugely successful and popular comeback to the WWE after spending nearly a decade in WCW. During this time, Hogan would engage in memorable main event feuds with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, and Triple H, and would even beat the latter and embark on his first run with the WWE Undisputed Championship. Hogan's popularity came as a surprise to everyone, management included, especially considering he originally returned as a villain, as a part of the nWo. Hogan was a household name once again in the twilight of his full-time in-ring career.

Enter, Brock Lesnar. The WWE was making moves at creating the next generation of WWE Superstars, and it was this time that the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, and Batista were hitting the scene, and one standout name who would massively benefit from Hogan's comeback was Brock Lesnar. This pay-per-view dream matchup actually took place on free TV on an episode of WWE SmackDown, and it ended with Hogan symbolically passing the main event torch to Lesnar as the unstoppable "Next Big Thing" left Hogan a bloody mess and made him pass out to a brutal bear hug.

6 Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash Vs. The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin - WWE Raw (March 11, 2002)

Image credits: WWE

An often talked about dream match involves Hulk Hogan going one-on-one with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, especially after the incredibly successful feud between Hogan and The Rock that culminated in a dream match at WrestleMania 18. However, as both Hogan and Austin were winding down their respective careers in 2002, and probably because a bunch of backstage politics, this match never came to pass. Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin did actually meet in the ring however in 2002, and the roof erupted.

One week before WrestleMania 18 where Hogan was scheduled to face The Rock and Austin was scheduled to face Scott Hall, an episode of WWE Raw did the unthinkable when a handicap match saw the nWo, consisting of Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, take on Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. This was arguably WWE testing the waters on Hogan's comeback as the fans were simply refusing to boo him regardless of their attempts to make him a villain, and when Hogan took the tag with Austin as the legal man, the white-hot crowd made their intentions known: They wanted to see Hulk Hogan vs Stone Cold one-on-one.

5 Hulk Hogan & Edge Vs. Billy And Chuck - WWE SmackDown! (July 2, 2002)

Image credits: WWE Network

With the Invasion angle over and Hulk Hogan one of the WWE's most popular names once again, the company was looking at creating the next generation of wrestling entertainment. This would come to pass in the form of the brand extension, which saw both shows, Raw and Smackdown, given their own general manager and their own respective rosters. Hogan, leaving the nWo behind and bringing back the red and yellow, was drafted to SmackDown. Another future Hall of Famer was drafted to the blue brand that same night, none other than Edge.

Edge was already well on his way to becoming a main event superstar in the WWE, and he just needed that one last big push in the right direction, which he ultimately got, and that was a rub from "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan, who teamed with Edge and won the WWE Tag Team Championship on an episode of SmackDown. The rest was history for Edge, who himself went on to become one of the WWE's biggest stars, and he still actively competes at a main event level today after a successful comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

4 Hulk Hogan & Abyss Vs. Ric Flair & AJ Styles - TNA Impact (March 8, 2010)

Image credits: Impact Wrestling

While Hogan's final full-time WWE run would come to an end in 2003, he would still appear as a special attraction for the company throughout the mid-2000s, engaging in feuds with the likes of Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton. In 2009, TNA Wrestling shocked the world however when they announced a partnership with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, a move which saw Hogan return to full-time weekly television for the first time in years. Working both backstage and on television, Hogan would become a big part of the company, but at the time, he wasn't expected to return to the ring as an active wrestler.

TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, saw a major shift in direction, and it wasn't long before Hogan announced he was returning to the ring. On an episode of Impact in 2010, Hogan announced his comeback to a massive pop. Donning the red and yellow, he teamed with one of TNA's biggest stars, "The Monster" Abyss to take on his old arch-nemesis, Ric Flair, who had come out of retirement after his match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, and future WWE Champion "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. This bloody battle of veterans and up-and-comers saw Hogan and Abyss come out victorious, despite a heel turn from another of Hogan's legendary adversaries, "The Icon" Sting, who would attack Hogan and Abyss during the match.

3 Hulk Hogan, John Cena & Shawn Michaels Vs. Chris Jericho, Christian & Tyson Tomko - WWE Raw (June 27, 2005)

Image credits: WWE

The summer of 2005, as always in WWE history, saw the company building towards one of its flagship events, SummerSlam. This event was scheduled to include the infamous match between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels, where Michaels "oversold" all of Hogan's moves, making for an awkward match for the WWE Universe and both of the icons who participated. Before this, however, the stage was set for Hogan to start appearing on WWE television again to plant the seeds for the match, and this would see him introduced by Shawn Michaels as a surprise tag-team partner for him and none other than John Cena.

Cena was quickly becoming a household name in 2005 and the absolute franchise player of his generation, a title that Hogan held for so long. Cena, who had won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, was about to have a torch passed to him by two of the biggest wrestling stars of all time, The Hulkster and HBK. The unlikely trio of legends would go on to defeat Chris Jericho, Christian, and Tomko before posing for the audience to a roaring ovation. This awesome moment took place on Raw but is sadly often overshadowed by the controversial SummerSlam match between Hogan and Michaels that followed it a couple of months later.

2 Hulk Hogan Vs. Abdullah The Butcher - NJPW (May 26, 1982)

Image credits: NJPW

Before Hulkamania was running wild in the WWE and Hogan was a household name and a pop-culture icon, he was working hard to make a name for himself across the world. Between 1979 and 1982, Hogan worked as a heel for the-then World Wrestling Federation and had yet to find his character. Hogan then spent some time in Japan honing his craft and had some truly phenomenal wrestling matches, showcasing in-ring talents seldom seen during his main runs in America years later.

While adapting to the strong style and technical mastery of Japanese wrestling, Hogan, who was never afraid to bleed as his legendary career shows, also experimented with the art of hardcore wrestling, and this saw him have a bloody battle with future WWE Hall of Famer, Abdullah The Butcher, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest icons of wrestling in Japan. In traditional Butcher style, this match, which took place under the NJPW banner in 1982, was a bloodbath and a brawl ensued all over the arena. Hogan would earn a new-found respect from the Japanese audience heading into his industry-changing Hulkamania character in the WWE in 1984.

1 Hulk Hogan Vs. Bret Hart - WCW Monday Nitro (September 28, 1998)

Image credits: WWE Network

In 1993, Hulk Hogan, the WWE's flagship superstar, was locked into contract negotiations to decide his future. At the same time, Bret "The Hitman" Hart had become one of WWE's most popular wrestlers and was poised to take over the top spot from Hogan, should the need arise. An infinite amount of backstage politics and ego clashes meant that the WWE Universe never got to see the WrestleMania main event that they were begging for between Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart as Hogan would jump ship to the WCW in 1994. The feud, the rivalry, the matches; this would have been solid gold for WWE, the fans and the men included, but it never happened.

Years later, Bret Hart would make the jump to WCW at the time when Hogan was the face of the promotion as the villainous Hollywood Hogan, and the stage was finally set for the WrestleMania main event that could have been. Hogan and Bret would become part of each other's storylines frequently in 1997 and 1998, and the dream match the world was waiting for was writing itself along the way, and would have easily sold out Starrcade, WCW's equivalent of WrestleMania. However, politics once again played a role, and the match never happened.

What happened instead was an often forgotten about one-on-one match on an episode of WCW Nitro in 1998 which was overbooked. Not only did it not have a clean ending, it barely had an ending at all due to an over-fabricated injury angle where Bret had battered his knee and Hogan worked it for the duration of the match. This was followed by Interference from Sting and the nWo Wolfpac which severed all hopes of these two icons working together, leaving fans to this day wondering what a true and proper Hulk Hogan vs Bret Hart main event would have been like.