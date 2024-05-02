Highlights Hulk Hogan has claimed to have received a voicemail from Roddy Piper two days after his death, sparking skepticism and intrigue online.

Many fans are divided on whether to believe Hogan's story, with some dismissing it as another of his tales.

Despite doubts, Hogan stands by his belief that the message was a farewell from beyond the grave from his late friend, Roddy Piper.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is certainly known for his eccentric personality both in and out of the ring, with the veteran Superstar hitting the news this week for a pretty crazy claim, to say the least.

The 70-year-old is arguably the biggest name in the history of wrestling, with his career spanning multiple decades leading to 12 world championship titles. Since his official retirement, it is fair to say Hogan has always remained in the news, his controversial opinions getting him into some hot water over the years.

With so much experience in the world of wrestling, Hogan has really seen it all, and that comes with an endless amount of stories and anecdotes from his time in the business. One of those stories has blown up big time on social media platforms this week with multiple clips going viral of Hogan telling a crazy story on a recent podcast and documentary show.

Hulk Hogan Recalls Roddy Piper Voicenote

One of Hogan's biggest rivals in his fighting days was WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, with the two men going back and forth for years back in the day. Sadly, Piper passed away back in 2015 from a heart attack, and Hogan was discussing his late friend in this clip and describes a pretty crazy event taking place shortly after his death.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Hulk Hogan won 74.9% of his matches during his WWE career.

According to Hogan, two days after he was told the news of Piper's passing, he received a voice message on his phone from Piper himself. The clip from the documentary actually plays the real voicemail in full, and it is quite unnerving, with Piper saying: "I'm just loving you, my brother. Just walkin' with Jesus. Walkin' with Jesus and loving you, my brother."

In the interview clip, Hogan is seen to be pretty emotional and truly believes that this was a message from beyond the grave from his dear friend. Whether it be a technological error where the message was delayed in sending or some other phenomenon, there is no denying it is an eerie coincidence.

Related Two WWE Superstars Exposed During Backstage Segment on Raw Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been found out and exposed by the WWE Universe after being spotted during Raw.

Fans online have had a mixed reaction to this story, with some quick to dismiss the paranormal aspect of the claim, and pointing out that this could be another of Hogan's fabricated stories. Perhaps some people use the past controversies and eccentric nature of the Hulk's personality as a way to dismiss this story, but he does seem very sincere, with the podcast host he is chatting with in the clip clearly believing the story too.

Hogan wraps up the story by stating, "He would never have said that if he was still here," explaining that Piper was not a spiritual man like he was. In the eyes of the Hulk, this was the spirit of Roddy Piper saying his goodbyes, and who are we to tell him otherwise?

'Rowdy' Roddy Piper is a name that WWE fans will cherish forever, and this story does not have to be believed for that to remain true.

Key statistic sourced from Cagematch.