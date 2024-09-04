The life of a WWE athlete can often be a very interesting journey. Many Superstars have gone through great controversies both inside and outside of the squared circle, which can sometimes hamper and impact their overall reputation within the sport, both with fellow wrestlers, but also with the fans. One such man is none other than Hulk Hogan.

'The Hulkster' is known as much for his controversial lifestyle as for his wrestling ability, and he doesn't shy away from the scrutiny that comes with being one of the best and most controversial Superstars in the company's history. Despite his in-ring ability and major pull back in the 80s and 90s, in recent years, Hogan's reputation has taken some serious damage, and he's once again gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Hulk Hogan on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast

The WWE legend was a guest on the podcast & he's caused controversy

Hogan recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and referenced another former WWE Superstar while talking about the forgiving nature of WWE's fans. The 71-year-old, however, caused a stir with such comments during the podcast after referencing the late Chris Benoit while discussing fan hostility in the WWE.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Hulk Hogan won a remarkable 74.9% of his matches in WWE.

Benoit, in terms of natural ability inside the ropes, was one of the best WWE Superstars of all time, there's no doubt about it. However, the former Superstar's and his family's life ended in tragedy, at his own hands, back in 2007 in a double-murder and suicide. Hogan brought up this example while talking about Logan Paul's image within the company, despite the controversy and hate surrounding him outside of it.

Hogan talked about his and Benoit's mistakes being overlooked by the fans and claimed that the WWE faithful are very forgiving, something that they haven't quite agreed with online.

"Wrestling fans are very forgiving, you know," the Hall of Fame wrestler said on the podcast. "If Chris Benoit can do the c*** he did and the fans still love him... they are very forgiving. I've made some major mistakes in my personal life. They are very forgiving. They forgive you."

This comment in particular has caused a serious stir among WWE fans, with the majority of them stating no one has forgiven Benoit, and no one loves Benoit for his actions. Of course, as we mentioned earlier, in terms of in-ring ability, he's remembered fondly, but as a person and outside of the ring, it's safe to say most people do not like Chris Benoit, and rightfully so.

Hulk Hogan's Own Controversies

Outside of the ring, Hogan hasn't got a great reputation anymore

Hogan himself is not short of controversies. After it was revealed that he had made racist remarks, the WWE fired him back in 2015. He was then taken out of the WWE Hall of Fame upon his departure; however, this was not made public until he was readmitted in 2018. More recently, he made a "joke" about Native Americans and talked about body-slamming Kamala Harris, which he promptly blamed on his drinking.

There's no doubt about it, Hulk Hogan is one of the greats in WWE history, for his work inside the ring, but in recent years, his reputation has been damaged by his actions away from the ring. The same can be said for Chris Benoit...