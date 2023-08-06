Brazilian footballer Hulk scored a contender for the best free-kick of 2023 during Atletico Mineiro’s league clash against São Paulo on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who is known for possessing one of the most powerful shots in world football, was at least 40 yards from goal and had absolutely no right to shoot from such distance.

Very few footballers on the planet would fancy their luck from close to the halfway line, but Hulk is far from your average footballer.

The South American forward took a Roberto Carlos-esque run-up before dispatching a rocket of a strike into the top corner of the net.

It’s a mind-blowing free-kick, struck with remarkable power and precision.

Video: Hulk's free-kick vs Sao Paulo

Watch Hulk’s latest masterpiece in all its glory here:

That’s an absolute stunner. Hulk scored a free-kick from a similar distance against Cruzeiro in June, but his latest howitzer somehow found the top corner of the net.

READ MORE:

Hulk scores outrageous free-kick for Atlético Mineiro v Cruzeiro

And here’s what Hulk’s spectacular free-kick looked like from behind the goal:

How long has Hulk been at Atletico Mineiro?

Hulk returned to Brazil in 2021 following a four-year stint with Shanghai SIPG in China, signing a two-year contract with his current employers, Atletico Mineiro.

The former Brazil international, who made 49 appearances for his country between 2009-2021, netted an impressive 36 goals in 68 games during his first year.

He followed that up by scoring 29 goals in 46 games the following season, and is on course to hit similar numbers this term.

Most footballers slow down as they get older but, if anything, Hulk is ageing like a fine wine.

Where else has Hulk played during his career?

It was in Japan where Hulk first caught the attention of top European clubs.

After scoring 37 goals in 42 games while on loan at Tokyo Verde from Kawasaki Frontale, Hulk earned a move to FC Porto in 2008.

And it was at Porto where Hulk cemented his status as one of European football’s most lethal wide forwards.

Starring alongside the likes of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, Hulk won a host of trophies at Porto, where he spent time working under the one-time Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Between 2008-2012, Hulk won four Portuguese league titles, three Portuguese Cups, and the 2010-11 Europa League.

Although he was linked with various top European clubs around this time in his career, Hulk then moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

He scored goals on a consistent basis in Russia, too. In 148 games, the Brazilian found the net on 77 occasions.

A lucrative move to Shanghai SIPG followed in 2016 and his goalscoring record in China was remarkably similar - 77 goals from 145 matches.

Is Hulk underrated?

When you look at Hulk’s eye-catching goalscoring record throughout his career, it can certainly be argued that Hulk is underrated.

It’s a bit of a shame that we never saw him play in one of the top five European leagues. We saw in the Champions League, and with the Brazilian national team, that he probably would have been a star in England, Italy, Spain, Germany or France.

Still, he’s enjoyed plenty of adventures over the past 20 years, and it’s great to see that he’s still scoring bangers as he approaches the final years of his career.