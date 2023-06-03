Hulk scored a jaw-dropping free-kick for Atlético Mineiro v Cruzeiro on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian was in his side's starting lineup for the away game at Estádio Parque do Sabiá.

He broke the deadlock in extraordinary fashion in the 27th minute.

Atlético Mineiro were given a free-kick roughly 10 yards into Cruzeiro's half.

It was incredibly far out from goal but Hulk decided that he was going to have a crack.

Cruzeiro's players didn't even bother forming a wall. They clearly didn't fancy Hulk's chances of scoring.

But Hulk managed to make them regret that decision.

Hulk took a lengthy run up before blasting the ball as hard as he could at goal.

The 36-year-old made perfect contact and the ball flashed past Cruzeiro goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and into the net at some pace.

It was one of the most extraordinary free-kicks we've seen for some time and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Hulk scores extraordinary free-kick for Atlético Mineiro v Cruzeiro

Hulk: take a bow.

The veteran forward has scored some incredible free-kicks during his illustrious career but that may well be the best of the bunch.

