Hull City are in advanced talks to sign Algerian sensation Mohamed El Bachir Belloumi and hijack Leeds United's interest, according to Record.

The Whites have had a crazy summer transfer window with 18 departures across sales, loans and players out of contract, while they have completed seven incoming deals for Daniel Farke's squad across several positions.

But the 49ers look set to miss out on the signing of another attacker after Championship rivals Hull made a move for Bachir Belloumi to try and get him to England before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

Leeds Want Bachir Belloumi Deal

Hull in advanced talks to hijack move

It was reported earlier in the week that there was interest from Elland Road in Algerian winger Belloumi, who currently plays his football for Farense in Portugal.

The Whites were keen to do a deal but it was believed that they may been looking at the 22-year-old for a future transfer window rather than rushing through a deal before the deadline, having already sealed the arrivals of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon to replace the outgoing Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

But those plans have now been thrown into the air after Hull entered "advanced talks" with the Portuguese club over a deal for Belloumi, who has been described as "game-changing" by Ben Mattinson, as they try to bring him to England before the deadline passes.

Farke has already added Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka to the squad this summer in addition to the two forwards previously mentioned. A deal for Swiss left-back Isaac Schmidt is also expected to be completed before the deadline.

However, a move for attacking midfielder Roland Sallai now looks unlikely after they couldn't agree a fee with Freiburg despite being willing to pay up to £10million for the Hungary international.