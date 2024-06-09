Highlights Liverpool's young talent pipeline extends to Hull City, with McConnell now on the Tigers' radar for a potential loan deal next season.

Hull City seek McConnell following successful stints by Morton and Carvalho, strengthening the club's bond with Liverpool.

Arne Slot faces the daunting task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp, looking to bolster Liverpool's squad amid potential departures like Salah.

Liverpool have become something of a breeding ground for young, prodigious talent in recent years - and Championship outfit Hull City have been the beneficiary on many occasions, having signed both Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Now, according to Liverpool Echo, the Tigers hold concrete interest in Liverpool youngster James McConnell and will be looking to sign him on a temporary deal ahead of next season on the back of the aforementioned duo’s success in Yorkshire.

Arne Slot has the onerous task of taking over from Jurgen Klopp next season, having been appointed after the German’s long and successful tenure came to a lamentable end, but this summer will put his transfer know-how to the test.

Hull City Looking to Sign McConnell

The club-to-club connection continues to grow

According to the report, there is expected to be a host of interest in several of the Reds’ young crop this summer, particularly in McConnell - a 19-year-old who has played nine times for the senior side.

In 2023/24, Hull finished just outside the Championship play-off spots, concluding the campaign with three fewer points than sixth-placed Norwich City and will be looking to add further recruits to the squad in the summer trading period to give them a better chance at securing promotion.

The connection between Liverpool and Hull has grown exponentially over the years, with Morton, Carvalho and even Harry Wilson enjoying fruitful stints at the MKM Stadium all in the name of extra senior minutes.

Morton and Carvalho conducted starring roles for the second tier side in the season just gone. The former played 41 games across all competitions - 39 times in the league - and managed to notch three goals and five assists from defensive midfield.

Carvalho, who arrived in Merseyside in the summer of 2022 from Fulham, struggled to get a run of games under his belt at the club and so lent his services to Hull, weighing in with 11 goal contributions (nine goals and two assists) in 20 league outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McConnell began his career at Sunderland before being picked up by Liverpool and he's now played 86 games for the club across different age groups.

Liverpool Eye Salah Replacement

Summerville scouted, Bakayoko admired

While this summer may be one focused on offloading those deemed surplus to requirements by Slot and his well-informed team or those who are in need of extra game time, the importance of adding to the squad cannot be understated.

The future of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s goalscoring machine, still has doubt cast over it and, as such, Liverpool are on the lookout for a replacement for when the Egyptian ups and leaves after becoming one of the Premier League’s highest-ever goalscorers.

Salah, Summerville and Bakayoko - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Salah Summerville Bakayoko Minutes 2,536 3,762 2,500 Goals 18 20 12 Assists 10 9 9 Shots per game 3.6 3 2.9 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.2 2.8 Overall rating 7.24 7.62 7.69

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are big fans of Summerville’s and their brass have been scouting the Dutchman for months, all ahead of an ever-important summer at the club, though he did admit that no negotiations had been held at the time of writing.

Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven is also of interest to the club, with the fleet-footed winger very well-known by Slot and his entourage thanks to their respective stints in the Eredivisie. Liverpool, as of now, are monitoring his situation as they yearn for the perfect replacement for Salah.