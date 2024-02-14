Highlights Jaden Philogene's stunning goal for Hull City won't be eligible for the FIFA Puskas Award because it took a slight deflection off a Rotherham player.

Philogene's audacious Rabona was luaded as 'ridiculous' by his manager, Liam Rosenior, who believes that the goal should have been awarded to his player for the sheer skill on display.

Philogene has been a standout performer for Hull City, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances. Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona had all reportedly been interested in him before he joined Hull.

Jaden Philogene’s stunning solo effort for Hull City against Rotherham United – one that could be considered a FIFA Puskas Award contender this year – will not be eligible to win the award, as things stand, all because it took the slightest of nicks off a Rotherham player's shoulder on its way into the back of the net.

Rotherham’s fourth-minute opener, courtesy of Christ Tiehi, shocked the visitors early on at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. With the game poised to end 1-0 in favour of Leam Richardson’s Rotherham side, Philogene had other ideas, while Noah Ohio sealed the victory four minutes later with a well-taken left-footed shot.

Despite the latter notching the match-winner, all post-match plaudits were on Philogene. Everything about the 22-year-old Londoner's finish was simply sublime. The innate improvisation when adapting to his surroundings is a sign of good things to come. Ollie Rathbone was nutmegged for good measure, he then cut back inside the box from the byline to find himself in acres of space.

And without a second thought, the Aston Villa graduate (also a three-cap England Under-21 international) ever so delicately wrapped his right boot around the ball in a Rabona-style effort to loop it home. With the play-off places firmly in sight for Hull, Philogene's moment of magic was exactly what they needed in order to spruce the game into life and to test Rotherham's resolve.

Rosenior claims Philogene’s ‘ridiculous’ goal should count as his

‘His goal changed the momentum’

While the players would’ve been basking in delight in the wake of their victory against Rohterham and Philogene – understandably – excited to re-watch his equaliser, it would have been gut-wrenching to learn that it went down as an own goal.

He looked to have added to his season goal tally after leaving Rotherham shot stopper Viktor Johansson flailing his arms in the 71st minute. The strike, however, took a slight deflection off defender Cameron Humphreys and it went down, somewhat cruelly, as an own goal.

The Tigers chief Liam Rosenior waxed lyrical about the exciting Englishman in his post-match briefing – describing his goal as ‘ridiculous’, per MailOnline. Jokingly, he admitted that they were going to lodge an appeal to the Football Association (FA) to mark the effort down as Philogene’s given all the skill and acumen that went into scoring it.

“We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill. Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we've missed for a long time and he will only get better with the games he plays.

The 39-year-old boss, who was appointed back in November 2022, claimed that not only does Philogene provide goals and showreel moments, but his energy is irreplaceable. Rosenior also praised the entirety of his side, stating that his players ‘fought’ in such a difficult ground to visit.

“It's not the goals and showreel moments but the energy levels he gives the team. He has a belief he can be a top player. His goal changed the momentum. I thought our performance was top. The players fought, it's such a difficult place to come and full respect to their performance.”

Jaden Philogene’s career so far

England U-21 star rose through Villa youth ranks

Other than being denied one of the all-time great goals on Tuesday evening, what else has Philogene, an exciting prospect in England’s second tier been getting up to? After emerging as a standout star from Villa's Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, Philogene was sent on loan to both Stoke City and Cardiff City but failed to secure a permanent move to either.

Senior football was not so forthcoming at Villa Park – and so, with adding minutes under his belt key at such a young age, he opted for a different challenge in the Championship for Hull City. With the likes of Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey in the ranks at the Premier League side, it was best for the star to move elsewhere – with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona all interested in his signature.

Jaden Philogene – Senior career so far Aston Villa 2021 – 2023 Stoke City (on loan) 2022 Cardiff City (on loan) 2022 – 2023 Hull City 2023 – Present Per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

In recent weeks, he has been one of the club’s standout performers. The winger – predominantly utilised on the left – has scored seven goals and notched a further five assists in 17 domestic outings for Rosenior thus far – and against Rotherham on Tuesday night, the sought-after youngster was dazzling at his best. If he can continue shining for the east Yorkshire-based side, there will be Premier League clubs aplenty lining up for his services in the summer transfer window.