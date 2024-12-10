Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly keen to join Rangers in the January transfer window and could leave Elland Road in early 2025, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites are said to be considering the 22-year-old’s departure next year but remain undecided on whether to sanction a permanent transfer or a loan move.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time under Daniel Farke this season, managing just 72 minutes across all competitions, including one start in the Carabao Cup.

With Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe, and Patrick Bamford ahead of him in the pecking order, Gelhardt could soon be offered an escape route from Elland Road, with Rangers reportedly eyeing a move in January.

The 22-year-old’s versatility has caught the attention of Ibrox officials, as he can play in various roles across the frontline and in attacking midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gelhardt has made 57 first-team appearances for Leeds since joining from Wigan in 2020, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

According to O’Rourke, Rangers’ financial challenges could limit them to loan signings in January as they look to bolster Philippe Clement’s squad with fresh faces in 2025.

While Gelhardt, labelled 'a human wrecking ball', is understood to be keen on joining the Scottish giants, several Championship sides are also reportedly monitoring him, meaning Rangers could face competition to secure his services next year.

However, Clement’s side may hold an advantage by offering Gelhardt regular playing time in the Premiership, as they have struggled to find consistent goalscoring options this season.

Their first-choice striker, Cyriel Dessers, has scored six goals in 14 league appearances, while Danilo has netted three times in six cameos.

Despite mounting pressure on Clement to deliver results, with Rangers trailing Celtic by 11 points in the league, the club is reportedly eager to back the Belgian tactician with new signings in January – Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is also said to be on their radar.

Related Celtic and Rangers Want to Sign ‘Explosive’ Striker in Shock Loan Celtic and Rangers could go toe-to-toe for a Premier League star that has recently been priced at £60million

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.