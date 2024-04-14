Highlights Jose Mourinho's Chelsea hammered Arsenal 6-0 in Arsene Wenger's 1,000th match in charge of the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona proved they were the best team in the world when they beat Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico in November 2010.

Celtic confirmed their status as 2017/18 league champions when they pummelled Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

There is nothing quite like a derby in football. The fiercest rivalries can be formed in many ways. This is often the result of the proximity between the two teams in question or else simply because they have become regarded as the two greatest sides in the land, with the outcome of their clashes often dictating where a particular trophy might be heading.

Any team on the receiving end of a battering against their greatest rivals are going to feel the sting more than in any other defeat and occasionally, even in derbies between two top sides, one team can run riot and inflict lasting damage upon the other. Here is a selection of the most embarrassing derby defeats across the European leagues.

Ranking factors

These matches have been ranked based on:

The size of the scoreline

The wider implications of the result

The ferocity of the rivalry

7 Most Humiliating Derby Defeats in Football History Rank Match Competition Stadium Season 1 Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City Premier League Old Trafford 2011/12 2 Celtic 5-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership Celtic Park 2017/18 3 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid La Liga Camp Nou 2010/11 4 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United Premier League Anfield 2022/23 5 AC Milan 0-4 Inter Milan Serie A San Siro 2009/10 6 Porto 5-0 Benfica Primeira Liga Estadio do Dragao 2010/11 7 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal Premier League Stamford Bridge 2013/14

Related The 12 Fiercest Rivalries in World Football [Ranked] There are many fierce rivalries in world football, and the 12 most tense fixtures on the planet have been ranked.

7 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal

2013/14 season

The rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal is far from the fiercest on this list, but it is still classified as a London derby and there was certainly a lot of bad blood between the clubs heading into their encounter in March 2014. Jose Mourinho was in the first season of his second spell as Chelsea manager and had labelled his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger 'a specialist in failure' in the month prior to their meeting at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman was taking charge of the Gunners for the 1,000th time when they faced Chelsea, but rather than get Mourinho back for his comments, his side imploded and fell to a 6-0 hammering. It was Mourinho's biggest win as Chelsea manager. In a bizarre game of football, Kieran Gibbs was erroneously sent off in the 15th minute for deliberately a deliberate handball on the goal line, despite his teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being the real culprit.

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal Date 22nd March 2014 Competition Premier League Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,614 Chelsea scorers Samuel Eto'o (5'), Andre Schurrle (7'), Eden Hazard (17' pen), Oscar (42', 66'), Mohamed Salah (71') Arsenal scorers N/A

Related 10 Greatest Managerial Rivalries of All Time These managers went head-to-head in fierce and dramatic circumstances.

6 Porto 5-0 Benfica

2010/11 season

Porto and Benfica are indisputably the two most successful football clubs in Portugal and compete twice a season in O Classico. Porto had held the edge over their Lisbon counterparts for much of the 2000s but were denied a chance to make it five league titles in a row when Benfica narrowly beat them to the crown in 2010.

Under the stewardship of exciting young manager Andre Villas-Boas, the Dragons responded superbly in the 2010/11 season, winning a treble and going the entire league season unbeaten. They met Benfica in November 2010 and blew their rivals away with a dominant 5-0 victory that would set the tone for the remainder of the campaign.

Porto 5-0 Benfica Date 7th November 2010 Competition Primeira Liga Ground Estadio do Dragao Attendance 49,700 Porto scorers Silvestre Varela (7'), Radamel Falcao (24', 28'), Hulk (79' pen, 90') Benfica scorers N/A

5 AC Milan 0-4 Inter Milan

2009/10 season

The rivalry between the two main clubs of Milan is a fascinating one as both teams share a stadium which AC Milan fans call San Siro and Inter fans call Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, after one of their greatest ever players. Therefore, their derbies are never really away fixtures for either team, although whoever has been designated as the away team always wants to secure a memorable victory in front of a crowd predominantly made up of their opponents' supporters.

That's precisely what Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan side pulled off in the second week of the 2009/10 season. Having wrapped up their fourth consecutive Serie A title the previous season, I Nerazzurri laid a marker down for the upcoming campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over their crosstown rivals, which set them on their way to a historic treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

AC Milan 0-4 Inter Milan Date 29th August 2009 Competition Serie A Ground San Siro Attendance 78,467 AC Milan scorers N/A Inter Milan scorers Thiago Motta (29'), Diego Milito (36' pen), Maicon (45+1'), Dejan Stankovic (67')

4 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

2022/23 season

Although both Liverpool and Manchester United have major top-flight teams in their own cities to contend with, there is no understating the level of competitiveness between the two clubs in north-west England. This is heightened by the fact they are the two most decorated clubs in English football, with Liverpool's 19 league titles only bettered by United's 20.

The balance of power has frequently shifted between the sides down the years, but in March 2023, Liverpool recorded the biggest-ever winning margin in the fixture's history with a colossal 7-0 demolition of the Red Devils at Anfield. This is the biggest scoreline on the list, and it would have been ranked higher had it had more of a bearing on the season's outcome. However, Erik ten Hag's side still finished above the Reds in the table come the end of May.

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United Date 5th March 2023 Competition Premier League Ground Anfield Attendance 53,001 Liverpool scorers Cody Gakpo (43', 50'), Darwin Nunez (47', 75'), Mohamed Salah (66', 83'), Roberto Firmino (88') Manchester United scorers N/A

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah's brace in the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United took him to 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool and made him the club's record goalscorer in the competition.

3 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

2010/11 season

Barcelona under Pep Guardiola were arguably one of the greatest club sides to ever grace the game and even their fiercest rivals Real Madrid couldn't lay a glove on them during the Spaniard's four years in charge at Camp Nou. Their clash at the end of November 2010 thoroughly displayed just how dominant the Catalans were over their El Clasico opponents.

This match was particularly significant as it marked the first meeting between Guardiola and newly-appointed Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who had knocked Barca out of the Champions League with Inter Milan the previous campaign and celebrated with gusto. But the Catalans certainly had the last laugh with a commanding 5-0 victory over Los Blancos in front of almost 100,000 spectators at Camp Nou which set them on their way to a third consecutive La Liga title.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Date 29th November 2010 Competition La Liga Ground Camp Nou Attendance 98,255 Barcelona scorers Xavi (10'), Pedro (18'), David Villa (55', 58'), Jeffren (90+1') Real Madrid scorers N/A

Related Ranking the greatest El Clasico matches of the 21st century Here are our picks for the top 8 El Clasico moments of the 21st century, featuring names such as Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo.

2 Celtic 5-0 Rangers

2017/18 season

Losing a derby by a heavy scoreline is humiliating enough on its own, but losing a derby by a heavy scoreline which results in the opponents securing the league title is an extra level of humiliation in itself. That is precisely what happened to Rangers after they made their way across Glasgow to face bitter rivals Celtic in the Old Firm Derby in April 2018.

The Hoops showed no mercy to Mark Warburton's side and went in at the break 3-0 up before completing the rout early in the second half and wrapping up their seventh consecutive top-flight title. The resounding scoreline marked the joint-second highest winning margin in the fixture's history, with only Celtic's 7-1 demolition of Rangers in October 1957 bettering it.

Celtic 5-0 Rangers Date 29th April 2018 Competition Scottish Premiership Ground Celtic Park Attendance 58,320 Celtic scorers Odsonne Edouard (14', 41'), James Forrest (45'), Tom Rogic (47'), Callum McGregor (53') Rangers scorers N/A

1 Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City

2011/12 season

Close

Manchester United supporters will feel aggrieved at seeing their team feature on this list for a second time, but there is no denying that their heavy home defeat to Manchester City back in October 2011 signalled a turning point in the rivalry between the two local clubs. In the time since City's takeover three years before, Sir Alex Ferguson's United side had managed to keep their newly wealthy rivals quiet for the most part, but a meeting at Old Trafford in the 2011/12 season suggested the tide was beginning to turn.

Roberto Mancini's side had made an excellent start to the campaign, and they followed that up with a thumping 6-1 victory in the Manchester derby. It left the Red Devils shellshocked and proved crucial in one of the most captivating title races in Premier League history, as City edged out United on goal difference to win their first league title in 44 years and kickstart a new era of dominance in English football.