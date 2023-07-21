Friday is done and dusted at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with two practice sessions wrapped up and a topsy turvy result thrown up in both.

The Hungaroring is well known for its heat in the middle of the summer, but with that regularly comes rain as well and the clouds burst today on the outskirts of Budapest, with FP1 in particular being hit by inclement weather.

For Sergio Perez, meanwhile, FP1 was a short-lived session as he was caught out early on, dipping a wheel onto the grass at turn five and finding himself spinning off and slamming into the wall.

A far from ideal start to the weekend for the Mexican, especially given how much he needs a clean event after a slump in form in recent weeks, particularly in qualifying, and with the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo back on the grid with sister team AlphaTauri in mind too.

The Red Bull has a host of new upgrades, with the theory being that they are of course looking towards 2024 already, and Perez sticking his RB19 early into the wall will hardly have helped them with garnering some early data about their new parts.

Elsewhere in FP1, meanwhile, the rain continued to provide a challenge, with many of the drivers slipping and sliding around on the intermediate tyre, and at points during the session there was little to really write home about, with many opting to stay within the safety of the confines of their respective garages, rather than risk following Checo into the barriers.

One man that did fall victim to the weather, though, was Carlos Sainz, with him also in a spin - this time at the exit of turn three - though the damage to his Ferrari was far less severe than that suffered by the Red Bull of Perez.

He found himself sliding along the barriers and then beached - half in the grass and half on the track - with his rear wheels hovering above the surface. He was therefore unable to drive himself away - a push from some marshals swiftly solved that issue, however.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 classification:

1. George Russell

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Lance Stroll

4. Lando Norris

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Valtteri Bottas

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Zhou Guanyu

9. Logan Sargeant

10. Nico Hulkenberg

11. Kevin Magnussen

12. Yuki Tsunoda

13. Alex Albon

14. Daniel Ricciardo

15. Carlos Sainz

16. Sergio Perez

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Pierre Gasly

19. Max Verstappen

20. Lewis Hamilton

As for FP2, it was a more positive one for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc topping the time sheet come the end of the session.

The Monegasque should have potentially won this race this time last year, but some botched strategy left the door wide open for Max Verstappen to take victory, and he'll be hoping that if he is in the mix this weekend things will run a bit smoother.

This year, though, Red Bull are obviously very dominant - they have won every race so far after all - and so getting into the mix with them this weekend as they aim for a record-breaking 12 wins in a row in the sport as a team will naturally be difficult.

Practice may well have given a little hope that others can take the fight to them, though, with Verstappen only able to go 11th fastest in FP2, whilst Perez's fortunes did not get much better as he clocked the 18th fastest time.

The standings, as in FP1, though, were pretty eclectic with teams and drivers going on a variety of different run plans over the session to try and accrue some data ahead of FP3 and, of course, qualifying tomorrow afternoon.

It seems fair to say that few conclusions can be drawn from the entire day, then, but Red Bull will of course still have wanted to have had a smoother day, whilst Ferrari and McLaren will naturally be pleased to see Leclerc and Lando Norris in the top two.

UItimately, though, we probably have more questions than answers at this stage of the weekend, and a lot more will become clearer after FP3 before we move into qualifying.

Qualifying itself carries an element of the unknown, too, with the new Alternative Tyre Allocation system coming into play, which will see drivers having to use hard compound tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2, and softs in Q3.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP2 classification:

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Lando Norris

3. Pierre Gasly

4. Yuki Tsunoda

5. Esteban Ocon

6. Nico Hulkenberg

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Fernando Alonso

9. Zhou Guanyu

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Max Verstappen

12. Lance Stroll

13. Alex Albon

14. Daniel Ricciardo

15. Kevin Magnussen

16. Lewis Hamilton

17. Logan Sargeant

18. Sergio Perez

19. Oscar Piastri

20. George Russell

Friday's in the bag, then, and up next is FP3 and then qualifying - and it's one of the most important of the season too given how difficult it is to overtake at the Hungaroring.