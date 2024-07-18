Highlights The track ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix has been pictured completely under water.

Team mechanics have been sharing videos of themselves trying to deal with the horrendous conditions.

The race itself is still expected to go ahead, but there could be a lot of damage to repair.

The Hungarian Grand Prix track has been flooded less than 48 hours before the first round of qualifying. Videos circulating online show Formula 1 team mechanics wading through ankle-high waters at some of the highest points on the track, while the pit lane looks to be completely flooded.

Despite weather predictions suggesting a small chance of showers but a sunny weekend overall, Budapest was hit with a severe storm in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in significant issues for the Hungaroring, situated just outside the capital.

The extent of the severe weather conditions was made clear in a behind-the-scenes video from the paddock, as staff are seen laughing at the hopelessness of their attempts to deal with the chaos surrounding them.

The Pit Lane at the Hungarian Grand Prix Was Totally Under Water

The race weekend is due to begin on Friday

Torrential rain and strong winds can be seen as the pit lane is entirely flooded, with a number of unfortunate mechanics battling in vain to try and keep paddock damage to a minimum. It's not just the pit lane that has been affected either, with Calum Nicholas - Senior Power Unit Assembly Technician at Red Bull - posting concerning clips of the highest point of the track resembling a lake.

This has raised concerns for drivers, teams and fans alike, with the first practice session due to take place on Friday and the first qualifying session set to be in less than 48 hours. Conditions will need to drastically improve in order for driving to be undertaken in Hungary tomorrow.

Prospects for Racing at the Hungarian Grand Prix this Weekend

It is unknown whether Friday's practice will go ahead as scheduled, with no official statement from the FIA as of yet. However, while there could be a delay to other elements of race weekend, the sport's governing body is said to be hopeful that the effects of the water damage can be dealt with before Sunday's race, per the Daily Mail.

The storm has since passed and hot weather is set to be on the way in Hungary as temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend to a high of 34C. While that is encouraging news, there looks set to be a lot of work to do to get the circuit fit for purpose in such a short space of time.

Assuming the race does go ahead, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be keen to get back to winning ways, after failing to record victory at both the Austrian and British Grand Prix. Having won the last two races, Mercedes will be eager to make it three in a row in Hungary, allowing them to stay within fighting distance for the Constructors' Championship.