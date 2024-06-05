Highlights Hungary will aim to improve their performance at Euro 2024 after an early exit from the Euro 2020 Group of Death.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be integral to the nation which he captains.

Hungary have a strong chance of advancing from a group containing Switzerland, Germany and Scotland.

Hungary will enter Euro 2024 as underdogs, and they will be aiming to better their performance at the 2020 edition of the tournament where they failed to make it out of the group stage. The central European nation has experienced a small resurgence in the past decade after a period of 32 years of not qualifying for any international tournaments.

They finished third at the European Championships in 1964 and have been runners-up at the World Cup twice, in 1938 and 1954, when they were one of the most revolutionary sides in international football. Those days are firmly gone, but the past decade has delivered some joy as they have managed to qualify for the previous two editions of the Euros, producing impressive performances on each occasion.

Being drawn in the 'Group of Death' at Euro 2020 was too much for Hungary as they finished at the bottom of a star-studded quartet. They did manage hard-earned draws against France and Germany, but a 3-0 opening match defeat to Portugal contributed to their early exit. Highly experienced Italian head coach Marco Rossi will be aiming to improve his team's performance at this edition of the Euros.

Euro 2024 Group

Hungary qualified in pot three, meaning they could have faced a group of death once again, but they did manage to avoid both Group B and Group D, which are the groups that are considered to be the toughest. However, they still have several tricky opponents to face as all of them qualified strongly or have a longer and more storied history at the Euros.

For the second European Championship in a row, Hungary have been drawn against Germany. Marco Rossi's Magyarok were clawed back twice by their German opponents in the 2020 edition of the Euros. However, even if Leon Goretzka had not equalised in the 84th minute, Hungary would still have exited the tournament due to an inferior goal difference. They were more successful in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, however, earning a draw against Die Mannschaft at home before recording their first competitive win over Germany since 1954 in the reverse fixture.

Hungary's Record Against Euro 2024 Group Stage Opponents Opponent Games Hungary Wins Draws Hungary Losses Switzerland 46 30 5 11 Germany 37 12 12 13 Scotland 9 4 2 3

This will also be the first time that Hungary face Scotland in a competitive fixture as they have previously played nine international friendlies against each other. This could be a tough test as Scotland performed extremely well in qualification for the tournament. They will also play Switzerland, with whom Hungary have a long history of playing, racking up 46 games against each other.

Hungary will open their tournament against Switzerland on 15th June at the Cologne Stadium. They will then travel to Stuttgart to play Germany on 19th June in what could be a crucial fixture for deciding who goes through automatically and if Group A has one of the four best third-place finishers, before finishing their group stage fixtures against Scotland on 23rd June once again in Stuttgart. Hungary will travel a total of 1,257 miles to their games from their base camp in Weiler-Simmerberg.

Hungary Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off time (BST) Opponent Venue 15th June 2024 14:00 Switzerland Cologne Stadium 19th June 2024 17:00 Germany Stuttgart Arena 23rd June 2024 20:00 Scotland Stuttgart Arena

Hungary Manager

Marco Rossi is a highly experienced manager from Italy who has been in charge of the Hungarian national team since 2018. He was not new to the country when he was hired as he had previously managed Budapest Honved. Prior to that, he had taken charge of several teams in his native Italy.

Rossi enjoyed a 17-year-long playing career, winning a Coppa Italia with Sampdoria in 1994. His career as a manager began in 2004 when he initially worked for lower-level Italian teams. But it was in 2011 when his journey in Hungary began, as he was hired as the head coach of Honved. The story goes that a good friend of his who owned a restaurant in Budapest convinced him to ask the owner of the club to hire him.

He guided Honved to a third-place finish in his first season, though his second season was not nearly as successful, leading to his resignation. He was re-hired the next year and in 2017 he guided Honved to a Hungarian First Division title. In 2018, he was hired as the manager of Hungary after a short stint in charge of Slovakia.

Hungary Career Appointed June 2018 Games 63 Wins 32 Draws 14 Losses 17

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Rossi wasted no time in announcing his final 26-player squad long before the deadline of 7th June. Almost half of Hungary's experienced roster is aged 29 or above, while the national team captain Dominik Szoboszlai is only 23.

Goalkeepers

Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

Peter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders

Adam Lang (Omonia)

Attila Fiola (Fehervar)

Attila Szalai (SC Freiburg)

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)

Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia)

Bendeguz Bolla (Servette)

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Botond Balogh (Parma)

Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC)

Midfielders

Adam Nagy (Spezia)

Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Loic Nego (Le Havre)

Andras Schafer (Union Berlin)

Callum Styles (Sunderland)

Mihaly Kata (MTK Budapest)

Forwards

Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg)

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

Martin Adam (Ulsan HD)

Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest)

Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet)

Players to Watch

Including Domink Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez, Willi Orban

Dominik Szoboszlai is Hungary's best player by a country mile. The Liverpool midfielder is already considered one of the greatest Hungarian footballers of all time and has earned comparisons to illustrious players from his teammates. He is the best player to be produced by the country since the legendary Ferenc Puskas. Szoboszlai is similar to a player like Gareth Bale, Marek Hamsik or Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the sense that he is technically gifted and the very clear main man. Additionally, Hungary have not lost a competitive game since he was appointed as the nation's captain in 2022.

Milos Kerkez was one of the breakout performers in the Premier League this season, playing an important role in Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side. Strong performances for AZ in the Eredivisie saw the south coast club seek out his signature ahead of bigger clubs. It has been evident that regular football at a high level has been beneficial for the youngster as he emerged as a target for Manchester United. The full-back possesses electrifying pace and has a steely determination when tackling. He could be a very key figure down the left-hand side for Hungary this summer.

Willi Orban is a strong presence at the back for Hungary and his calm presence could make all the difference for a team aiming to impress. Orban is a veteran of German football as he was born in the country and has played for both Kaiserslautern and RB Leipzig. He may be able to provide key knowledge for his teammates. Orban made the switch to Hungary in 2018, as he qualifies through his father and has made 42 appearances for the country. A knee injury in late 2023 saw him miss four games for the national team, where they conceded six goals, showing how important he is to their defensive solidity.

Formation and Tactics

Hungary like to play a 5-3-2 formation, though this can just as easily transform into a 3-4-2-1. When Rossi started out, he initially played more defensively as there was a lack of high-end technical ability in the team, but since Euro 2020 they have started to flex their creative freedoms more due to the additions of players such as Szoboszlai, Kerkez and Andras Schafer.

Szoboszlai is the lead man in this Hungarian team. Almost everything goes through him. His creativity, dribbling abilities, set-pieces and shooting from range are key to giving Hungary another level of competitive ability. Their wing-backs are somewhat asymmetrical as one will typically be more defensive whilst the other will be more attacking.

The midfield duo will almost certainly be Adam Nagy partnered with one of Schafer or Sunderland's Callum Styles. Both of them offer a more box-to-box style of play compared to Nagy, who sits deeper and has a long passing range. This allows Szoboszlai to take a free role to flex his creativity to supply chances for their main man, Barnabas Varga.

Hungary like to keep the ball on the ground, and they move through each third with well-executed transitions. It is evident that, despite the move from a more defensively solid and well-drilled setup, there is still a level of hard-working structure to this more free-flowing and creative team. A worry for the team is that they don't take too many shots, but when they do, you can bet on them to be accurate as a high percentage of their efforts are on target.

Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1)

Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga.

Euro 2024 Kit

Adidas has supplied Hungary with a simple yet classy home kit. Using the country's typical red as a base, the kit also features green and white accents, mimicking the colours of Hungary's flag. Additionally, on the back of the kit, one of the nicknames of the national team, Magyarorszag, is printed on the back in the colours of the flag. The away kit is the exact same, except white is used as the base with red and green accents.

The huge clothing manufacturer has made the bold claim that the ultimate goal of the kit design "is to unite all Hungarians - wherever they are in the world". It might not create universal harmony across the nation on its own, but it is one of the nicer kits at Euro 2024.

How to Buy Tickets

Several rounds of ticket purchasing windows have already opened and closed. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May 2024 with a lottery. Those who still want to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available.

There will be another window of availability to secure seats in the knockout stage of the competition. Hungary have only made it beyond the group stage of the Euros once in recent years, reaching the round of 16 in 2016. They have a very good chance to qualify for the second round given the improvements that have been made to the team, and we could be seeing Hungarian fans flooding German cities for the latter stages.

How to Watch Hungary on TV and Live Stream

UK viewers who won't be making the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV will divide the 51 games at the tournament between themselves. Hungary's opening match against Switzerland will be shown on ITV, whereas their final two games will be shown on the BBC. The last game will be shown on BBC One and is one of the few final group stage matches where we know the channel that it will be broadcast.

Fox Sports and FuboTV have secured the tournament's rights for English-speaking audiences in the US and TelevisaUnivision will broadcast the competition to the nation's Spanish-speaking viewers. Euro 2024 will be broadcast in Hungary by Hungarian state broadcaster MTVA Hungary.

How to Watch Hungary at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream in the UK Date Kick Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 15th June 14:00 Switzerland ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 19th June 17:00 Germany BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 23rd June 20:00 Scotland BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 5th June 2024.