Highlights Martin Adam has responded to online criticism and jokes about his appearance.

The Hungarian striker has been targeted on social media but tries to laugh it off.

The 6ft 3in 29-year-old is hoping to help Hungary qualify for the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Hungary's number nine Martin Adam has responded to posts and memes on social media mocking his appearance during Euro 2024. The striker has been on the receiving end of some critical posts and addressed the issue during a press conference.

There have already been a handful of memorable moments from the opening games of this summer's showpiece tournament, including Germany's record-breaking win over Scotland, or Kylian Mbappe's horrific broken nose. However, images of Adam have also gone viral on social media, with the 6ft 3in centre-forward attracting unwanted attention online.

The 29-year-old has been in the spotlight after surprising fans with his stockier build as he came off the bench during Hungary's 3-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday. Don't be fooled though, as Adam is able to use his size to his advantage and is sure to give his opponents a difficult time this summer.

The Hungarian has been a source of ridicule online

Speaking in a press conference, Adam, who is nicknamed the 'Hungarian Viking' due to his stature, shaved head and thick beard, revealed that he had seen comments made online about his appearance. While he's been able to laugh most of the reaction off, the Ulsan HD FC forward argued there was nothing he could do about his stature, stating that it's down to genetics.

"Of course one or two [social media posts] get to me, I usually have a laugh about it. "I was born this way, I have this body shape. I'm not saying that I was this big when I was born, but I have a basic, physique. Genetics - I can't change that."

Standing well over 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 86 kilograms, Adam does not fit the mold of the modern day footballer's physique. Although his build has led to some negative messages on social media, there has also been a lot of positivity thrown the Hungarian's way, with the striker becoming a cult hero among fans because of his perceived differences.

Martin Adam's Club Career

Currently plies his trade in South Korea

Adam began his professional career in 2012, starting out in the second tier of Hungarian football for Vasas SC. In his first season, the number nine played a minor role for his team, spending most of his time on the bench. The giant centre-forward was able to find himself on the scoresheet on a couple of ocassions, with his first professional goal coming in a 3-1 victory over Cegled in October of that year.

Adam would go on to play 153 times for the Budapest outfit, notching up 31 goals and a further 22 assists. This would earn him a move to Kapsovar in January, 2019. At his new club, the target man would put up modest numbers, with 14 goals in 46 games. However, it would be at his next club, Paksi FC, where the 'viking' would begin to show his clinical nature.

Joining the Atomcsapat in 2020, Adam would shine, managing 44 goal contributions (39 goals and five assists) in 66 appearances. He would claim the Nemzeti Bajnokság golden boot during the 2021-22 campaign with 31 strikes, leading to interest from overseas.

The Hungary international would take the leap to join Ulsan Hyundai in the South Korean K League, the same division that Jesse Lingard has struggled to make an impact in. Whilst the Englishman may not have had the best of times, Adam has taken to East Asia like a duck to water. He has so far managed 24 goals in 67 games and is a two-time K League champion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Adam averages a goal contribution every 2.2 games in club football.

Martin Adam's International Career

The attacker made his Hungary debut in 2022

Adam's impressive form for Paksi FC would see him handed his first international cap during the March friendlies in 2022. The 29-year-old would make his debut as a second half substitute during a 1-0 defeat at home to Serbia.

The gargantuan talisman has often been limited to appearances off the bench, starting just two out of the first 11 fixtures for his country. Almost a year to the day since making his debut, Adam was able to score his first international goal in what turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 victory over Estonia.

Two more strikes would follow in Euro 2024 qualifying matches, both against Bulgaria in a 3-0 win and 2-2 draw respectively. Adam's ability to offer an alternative threat in the latter part of games led to him receiving his first call up to a major international tournament this summer. He would make his competition debut as a late change against Switzerland, but could do nothing to prevent a 3-1 defeat.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 18/06/2024.