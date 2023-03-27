In case you weren't aware, Dominik Szoboszlai is a man who can strike a football better than most.

The RB Leipzig attacker only ever scores worldies - and that was the case yet again in Hungary's latest Euro 2024 qualifier.

Szoboszlai, the country's star man, lined up a free-kick from around 30 yards out in the 26th minute of play and then proceeded to deliver some absolute magic.

His knuckle-ball effort sailed into the top corner of the opposition's net, giving us flashbacks of Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal against Portsmouth for Manchester United.

Free-kicks don't get more aesthetically-pleasing than Szoboszlai's against Bulgaria - and that's why footage of the strike is going viral on social media.

Check it out in all of its glory...

Video: Szoboszlai's free-kick for Hungary vs Bulgaria

Stop that, Dominik!

No goalkeeper in the world would have got anywhere near the Leipzig man's spectacular effort, which put Hungary 2-0 up in the crucial qualifier.

The 22-year-old, who is already captain of his nation, has now scored seven goals on international duty - and if he bags a better one than the free-kick above, it'll be something seriously special.

What are the chances of Hungary qualifying for Euro 2024?

Szoboszlai and his men will fancy their chances of playing at the continent's biggest tournament next year.

As well as Bulgaria, Hungary have been drawn against Serbia, Montenegro and Lithuania in Group G.

On paper, Nemzeti Tizenegy are probably the second-best team of the five, behind only Serbia.

Hungary qualified for Euro 2020, where they crashed out at the group stage despite earning draws against both France and Germany.

Szoboszlai unfortunately missed the whole tournament through injury, so he'll be hungrier (pardon the pun) than anyone to ensure the team are part of the Euro 2024 cast.

More to follow...

