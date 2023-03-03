Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence have struggled in front of goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers attackers Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan 'haven't done what's expected of them', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

As Wolves look to climb away from the relegation zone under Julen Lopetegui, questions have to be asked of their players after a disappointing season.

Wolves news - Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence

Wolves have endured a disastrous season so far and one of the main reasons is due to a lack of goals. Following their Premier League defeat to Liverpool, Wolves found themselves in 15th place, having scored just 18 goals. Only Everton have managed to score less this season.

Lopetegui is dealt with the difficult task of finding goals from this team, and he's not getting any help from his so-called strikers.

Hwang - signed for £14m according to The Daily Mail - , Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Matheus Cunha were all yet to score a Premier League goal following the game at Anfield, while Podence (signed for £17m as per TEAMTALK) has netted five times via Transfermarkt.

Considering Wolves spent approximately £157m on incomings this season (as per Transfermarkt), you'd expect them to be fighting for the European places rather than attempting to stay in the Premier League.

What has Taylor said about Wolves' frontline?

Taylor believes Wolves will have enough to survive, but their forward line is certainly a concern.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Their forward line, there are a lot of players who aren't up to scratch really. Players like Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence. They just haven't really done what's been expected of them.

"But I just think generally as a team, defensively, in midfield, Wolves will have enough to survive. I feel like they're a little bit above some of those bottom sides."

What's next for Wolves?

Wolves should have enough to beat the drop this season due to the quality they have in their midfield and defence. Lopetegui is able to call upon the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves in the middle for Wolves this season, but there could be a rebuild up front in the summer.

With Jimenez and Costa having 13 Premier League starts between them, as per FBRef, it could be time to bring in a new out-and-out striker.

Kalajdzic was signed at the beginning of the season, but suffered an injury in September, which is expected to keep him out for the whole season.

Wolves have a host of players capable of playing across the front line, but a lack of natural strikers who can lead the line, bring others into play and be a focal point.