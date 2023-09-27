Highlights Pedro Neto has been Wolves' standout player this season, but the team needs someone else to step up and contribute.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Hwang Hee-chan could be the player to make a difference for Wolves.

Wolves have struggled to score goals in recent seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising if they look to sign a new striker in January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are heavily relying on Pedro Neto this season, but journalist Dean Jones has named one player who could now 'step forward' and make the difference at Molineux, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O'Neil's side are struggling once again this campaign and have to start showing signs of improvement on the pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Latest

It was a tricky summer for Wolves fans, players, and staff to deal with due to an obscene amount of uncertainty surrounding the club. In an open letter to the supporters in early August, Wolves owner Jeff Shi confirmed their financial struggles and hinted that a limited amount of money would be spent on players during the summer transfer window...

"An additional factor to consider in our FFP management is that last January we invested much more highly in the first team than we had anticipated, bringing in six players. It was a very unusual winter window for us, and it literally advanced the investment room originally left for this summer. The positive thing is that FFP is based on a rolling number, season by season, so if we do manage it well this summer, next summer we will be more free financially."

Ultimately, the difficult situation may have played a role in Julen Lopetegui leaving the club, just a few days before the Premier League season began. Wolves did manage to invest in the playing squad, bringing in Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, and Enso Gonzalez for a combined fee of around £29m. However, the Midlands club offloaded £147m worth of players, whilst also seeing Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, and Diego Costa depart on free transfers.

O'Neil's squad is undoubtedly weaker than the side Lopetegui was able to utilise last season, so the current Wolves boss will need some of his players to step up with the transfer window now closed.

£14m star could now step forward for Gary O'Neil alongside Pedro Neto - Dean Jones

Neto has undoubtedly been Wolves' best player this campaign, scoring once whilst providing four assists. However, the Wanderers have won just once in the Premier League this term, so the Portuguese forward might be thinking there's not much more he can do to help this side.

Jones has suggested that Hwang Hee-chan, who signed for the club for a fee of £14m, could be the one to step up and contribute for O'Neil. The journalist adds that Hwang has been pretty dependable for Wolves in the past, and O'Neil will need him to help his side find the back of the net more often this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Neto scored at the weekend, and I think if you were looking at that Luton game, he was probably the guy that you were backing. If you're going to pick any player to score for Wolves, it was going to be Neto, and I think that might continue to be the case. If anyone else was to step forward, then Hwang would probably be the one that I'd have my eye on. He's done it before for Wolves. He's been a guy that has been pretty dependable for them over time. But O'Neil's definitely got his work cut out, trying to figure out what his main source of goals is going to be."

Will Wolves look to invest in a new striker in January?

Wolves' issue over the last couple of seasons has been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. Sasa Kalajdzic was signed during the summer transfer window of last season, but failed to complete a single match after suffering an injury on his debut. This term, he's played just 19 minutes of football in the Premier League.

Wolves Premier League Stats Hwang Hee-chan Fabio Silva Sasa Kaljdzic Starts 35 20 1 Goals 11 4 1 Assists 2 3 0 Stats according to FBref

Wolves' current options up front simply haven't done enough to warrant a guaranteed place in O'Neil's side. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves were looking to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, before a move fell through. The Midlands club did attempt to add more firepower in their attack, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they look to bring in a new addition in January.