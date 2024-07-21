Highlights Hyder Amil dominated his featherweight fight Saturday at the UFC Apex with a near-unstoppable barrage of strikes.

Amil landed 42 strikes in just 64 seconds, overwhelming Lee, to claim a blistering highlight-reel win.

The former UFC champion Michael Bisping praised Amil's "proper scrap" on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Unbeaten featherweight fighter Hyder Amil advanced his pro MMA record to 10 wins (6 KOs and 1 submission) Saturday in scintillating fashion as he inflicted a savage, one-sided beat-down on featherweight opponent JeongYeong Lee inside the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

It was a fun, remarkable, and outright brilliant victory for the 34-year-old who showed that, despite his age, he's one of the rising stars in the sport and promotion because of the merciless savagery he inflicted.

Hyder Amil Gave JeongYeong Lee a Hiding

Amil never let Lee get started

From the beginning of the fight, Amil peeled off combinations of strikes, one after the other, so it became near-impossible for Lee to buy himself a respite from the action. Then he'd throw what seemed like a 16-shot combination, with many of those punches landing, before backing off for a sole second and then returning to ram his knuckles down Lee's throat like it was personal.

With Lee's back to the fence, Amil was midway through a 26-punch combination — which included some solid uppercuts — before the referee finally had seen enough and waved off the fight before Lee could take any more of the unnecessary shellacking.

Watch the awesome highlight right here:

Considering the fight was over after 64 seconds, Amil's statistics made for impressive reading. Per official UFC data, Amil landed 42 strikes from 63 thrown — almost one for every second of the fight. And this was a stark contrast to Lee's paltry numbers as he landed just four strikes from 10 thrown.

Amil's Performance Made Many Sit up And Take Notice

Michael Bisping offered his praise on X

UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping enjoyed the performance so much he posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Proper scrap just opened the main card on the UFC. Wow! Congrats to Hyder Amil."

Hyder Amil's first-round knockout win over Lee JeongYeong was the first on the six-fight main card, as part of an event which overall featured 11 bouts broadcast on ESPN+. Earlier in the evening, Cody Gibson beat Brian Kelleher with a first-round arm-triangle choke, Miranda Maverick out-pointed Dione Barbosa in a three-round women's flyweight fight, and Luana Carolina beat Lucie Pudilova.