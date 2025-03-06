Vince McMahon's hands-on approach to WWE creative became a glaring issue at the back end of his regime. He was notorious for changing scripts for RAW and SmackDown at the last minute, altering a gimmick that worked on NXT, and heavily influencing promos were prominent.

A plethora of superstars who seemed destined to resonate with fans on the main roster failed to do so. They'd make the step up from being handed the freedom to express themselves in a Triple H-led developmental and stumble in the over-produced environment of McMahon's main roster. Karrion Kross, Bobby Roode, Keith Lee, Sanity, and perhaps even Shinsuke Nakamura can vouch for that.

Some WWE personalities had spent so long with the company that they became accustomed to McMahon's thinking. But the changing of the creative guard in 2022 that has resulted in a boom period breathed new life into one of now WWE's most beloved longest servants.

Michael Cole: WWE Was Vince McMahon's Sandbox