Highlights Jack Jones believes he is a premier corner in the NFL, and has a goal for the Raiders to be the top defense in the league in 2024.

Jones spent the first half of 2023 with the Patriots, but was released for off-field reasons before joining Las Vegas.

The connection with Antonio Pierce seems to have played a huge factor in Jones' success so far with his new team.

Jack Jones started the 2023 campaign as a member of the New England Patriots, but eventually was released due to ongoing issues off the field. Shortly after, the cornerback was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders and played extremely well through the back half of the season.

Heading into 2024, expectations are high for the Raiders' defense, but a lot of the success will hinge on secondary play. When Jones spoke with ESPN, he was confident that his level of play isn't worth questioning:

I believe I'm a premier corner already myself... I'm not really worried about what y'all say, respectfully... I just go out there and play ball. My goal this year is to be the No. 1 defense and make the playoffs.

In his seven games with the franchise, Jones posted 25 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. Per PFF, he was targeted 22 times and allowed just 12 receptions.

Jones Has Hit His Stride With Las Vegas

Talent isn't a question with the cornerback

While Jones may not be regarded as a premier defender in the league by many just yet, the 26-year-old is certainly very talented. With the Patriots, he was evolving into a starting boundary defender before he ran into trouble with an offseason arrest and then began liking tweets bashing the team on social media during the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Jones took a huge leap in coverage when he joined the Raiders. In his five games with New England he had a 48.3 coverage grade, but in his seven games with Las Vegas he jumped up to 81.1.

He was quickly claimed off waivers by the Raiders, and it seems like the third-year pro is enjoying himself much more. However, staying out of trouble will remain a question until enough time passes. Still, it seems Antonio Pierce has been a great motivator in the locker room since taking over, and the head coach clearly knows Jones better than anyone.

The two met a long time ago, and Pierce coached him first at Long Beach Poly HS in his first coaching job, then the two both migrated, Pierce in 2018 and Jones in 2019, to Arizona State University. Pierce seems to have high expectations for the defender moving forward:

I've known Jack since he was 13, man, and he just keeps rising and there's still more there...

Las Vegas is looking poised for a stellar season defensively, as the presence of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on the defensive line should create chaos for opposing offenses.

The secondary in Sin City projects well too. Jones is the team's top corner, Nate Hobbs has been described as 'the key', and there are plenty of other young contributors that can plug-and-play as needed.

