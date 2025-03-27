Summary Mutu's career at Chelsea was marked by promise, but drug use cost him his contract and potential Ballon d'Or, according to the man himself.

From the Roman Abramovich era to the Todd Boehly regime, Chelsea have never been afraid to open the checkbook, throwing money around like confetti to keep their squad fresh. But while today’s spending spree often feels more like a game of roulette, under their former Russian owner, Stamford Bridge was less of a revolving door and more of a vault overflowing with world-class talent.

Whether it was prying Ricardo Carvalho away from Porto in 2004 or snapping up N’Golo Kante from Leicester City in 2016, Abramovich had a knack for knowing exactly who was worth putting his hand in his pocket for. His transfer dealings often seemed touched by gold. But even the sharpest talent-spotter can miss the mark, and on one occasion, a player brimming with ability saw his potential unravel - not because of what happened on the pitch, but due to his troubles away from it.

These days, Adrian Mutu claims he had the talent to win a Ballon d’Or during his stint in west London. But instead of reaching football’s summit, his career veered off course and plummeted like a plane out of fuel. His cocaine addiction completely derailed his rise to prominence, and his once-promising trajectory fell off a cliff.

Adrian Mutu Claims He Could Have Won Ballon d'Or

The Romanian forward only ever scored six Premier League goals

Mutu was part of the first Abramovich-led recruitment drive at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2003, which completely changed the course of the club's history. He cost the Blues £16million when he moved from Parma and started the season in sensational form as Chelsea eventually finished second in the Premier League.

After that, though, the Romanian struggled to keep up with the Blues' rising ambitions. Claudio Ranieri was axed in favour of Jose Mourinho and Mutu quickly clashed with the Special One before reports emerged that the striker had failed a drugs test with cocaine appearing in his system.

Mutu has since reflected on that decision, which was born out of a feeling of isolation, and concedes he cannot justify taking drugs but believes it ultimately led to personal growth. The 46-year-old told the Telegraph in 2025: “Taking cocaine during my time at Chelsea was the worst decision I could have made in my career.

"I was alone and sad, but neither depression nor anything else justified my actions. I should have asked for help, and I didn’t. However, you learn from everything in life, and that lesson made me a better person - much more mature and self-aware. And I’m proud of that.”

“Zero tolerance - that was Chelsea’s policy regarding drugs. And I think that’s fair. I made a mistake, strayed from the path, and paid the price for it."

The decision cost Mutu his Chelsea contract, and after a drawn-out legal battle with the Court of Arbitration for Sport that stretched over several years, he was ultimately ordered to repay the Premier League club £15 million for breach of contract. But an even greater loss for Mutu may have been his place in footballing history, with the forward insisting he could "easily" have won the Ballon d’Or.

Before his move to Chelsea, Mutu had already surpassed the 20-goal mark for Parma and initially hit the ground running in west London. Yet, despite his undeniable talent, personal accolades remained out of reach. “I’ve reflected on that many times,” Mutu admitted when discussing his missed shot at football’s most prestigious individual prize.

"I believe that for more than a season, I was amongst the best players in the world, so I could have won it [the Ballon d'Or] easily. But bad decisions prevented me from doing so. I try not to beat myself up about it.”

Adrian Mutu's Life Post-Chelsea

The troubled forward was never far away from his next newspaper headline

Following his dismissal from Chelsea, Mutu revived his career in Italy, first with Juventus and later Fiorentina, where he rediscovered his goal-scoring form. He became a key player for La Viola, forming a lethal partnership with Alberto Gilardino and notching up 69 goals in 143 appearances for the club.

However, just as he was getting back on track, another scandal struck. In 2010, Mutu tested positive for sibutramine, a banned weight-loss substance, leading to a nine-month suspension. Though he insisted it was an accidental ingestion, the ban further tarnished his reputation.

Mutu also remained a key figure for Romania’s national team, but his off-field antics ultimately cost him his place, too. In 2011, before a friendly against San Marino, Mutu and teammate Gabriel Tamas were caught drunk before training. As a result, the Romanian Football Federation banned him from the national team indefinitely. To make matters worse, Mutu later mocked the team's coach, Victor Piturca, by posting a photoshopped image of him as Mr. Bean on social media - an act that effectively ended his international career.