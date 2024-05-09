Highlights I live in Las Vegas and have reported on four of Canelo's fights in the Sports Capital of the World.

One thing is now clear — he's fading from his 2021 peak, and fans are now booing him, questioning his next moves.

Canelo is losing out to Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, and Naoya Inoue as the face of boxing. The only way to get fans back on his side is to fight David Benavidez.

LAS VEGAS: Pick-up trucks that revved their engines along the Las Vegas strip have Mexico flags flapping from the cargo bed. Billboards along the boulevard paid tribute to combat athletes competing on Saturday, and mariachi bands could be seen and heard playing on street corners — and in the plaza by the T-Mobile Arena, the city's 20,000 capacity venue. It can all mean only one thing … it's Cinco de Mayo, high-rollers from Mexico are in town, and many of them will be here to see the country's No.1 fighter, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

I've lived in Las Vegas for two and a half years now, and have reported on four of Canelo's boxing events. I've been ringside for his consensus loss to Dmitriy Bivol in 2022, and his bounce back win over Gennadiy Golovkin later that year. I reported on press row during his victory over Jermell Charlo in which he looked levels above the American, and then again for his May 4 win via decision over his compatriot Jaime Munguia.

There is no denying his status in boxing as one of this era's pound-for-pound stars. He's a popular prizefighter because of his ability to generate millions of dollars at both the gate and the box office. He's a family man as I've seen him blow kisses at his young daughter before he gets up onto the stage. And he's a brand, too, as he's told me during numerous one-to-one interviews in recent years about his business interests, including his VMC tequila drink, Canelo Energy — a chain of convenience stores in Guadelajara, and his sponsorship deals with blue-chip companies.

Canelo May Have Peaked in 2021

He broke Billy Joe Saunders' face that year, and finished Caleb Plant, too

The run Canelo went on from the end of 2020 to November the following year may define his career as his peak, having beaten Callum Smith by decision, Avni Yildirim in the third round, Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth, and then Caleb Plant in the 11th. In that time he won all the super middleweight world championship belts that there were to win — titles he continues to hold to this day.

He's not stopped any opponent since then, lost to Bivol, and has had moments to close the show — particularly against Charlo and Munguia — but coasted instead to a 12-round decision. Canelo is still a world-class operator. However, he appears to be a fading force from the aforementioned 2020-2021 run he embarked on.

Fans Are Starting to Boo Canelo, Too

Fight fans booed Canelo twice at the Munguia event Saturday

Canelo has one clear threat to his super middleweight championship titles, and his supremacy in that division — David Benavidez. But it's an opponent he's yet to face, despite the opportunity presenting itself. When Canelo signed a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions last year, sources with knowledge of PBC's plan with Canelo suggested Charlo, his brother Jermall, and then Benavidez were always considered the three fighters to compete against Canelo on that deal.

Though Canelo did fight one of the Charlo brothers, he instead fought Jaime Munguia, and appears to be ducking Benavidez as he fails to commit to taking him on. Instead, it looks like Edgar Berlanga — an inferior fighter to Benavidez — will be selected for his next date, much to the chagrin of fans who appear to be slowly deserting Canelo.

Before the opening bell of Canelo's fight against Munguia, boos could clearly be heard at the T-Mobile Arena. And then, again, at the end of the fight, after he'd already scored his win, yet refused to confirm Benavidez as his opponent, fans jeered him once again.

It is reminiscent of when Irish fans began turning on Conor McGregor due to his out-of-the-cage antics. When McGregor attended the Bellator 217 event which I attended at the 3Arena in Dublin on February 23 five years ago. McGregor was not competing at the show, as he was — and remains — contracted to the UFC, he made a cameo appearance cage-side. Though most fans in the arena were supporters of his, boos could clearly be heard.

It Begs The Question Who The New Faces of Boxing Are

Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, and Naoya Inoue are obvious contenders

If this is the beginning of the end for Canelo as the face of boxing, it begs the question as to whom the next faces are — and there are two clear candidates in Anthony Joshua, the resurgent world heavyweight contender and former two-time champion from Britain, and Gervonta Davis, an undeniable hot ticket seller who has wowed crowds with his thunderous power in markets as varied as Atlanta, New York City, and Las Vegas. There is also Naoya Inoue, arguably the No.1 fighter in the entire sport, who continues to bludgeon anyone brave enough to travel to Japan and take a beating.

Davis returns to the ring for a double header involving PBC stablemate David Benavidez on June 15, while Joshua is linked with a stadium fight against the Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois winner in mid-September. Inoue just beat Luis Nery on May 6. If Davis, Joshua, and Inoue keep on winning, they'll look like they remain in the ascendancy with all the momentum in their favor.

There may only be one way Canelo can recapture his crown as boxing's face, and get fans back on side — and that's fight the fighter he appears to be avoiding; Benavidez.