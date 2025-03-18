Summary Only a dozen players have dared to play for both Liverpool and Manchester United, risking the ire of both fanbases.

Michael Owen, a Ballon d'Or winner at Liverpool, faced backlash for joining United, ending his association with the red half of Merseyside.

Owen admitted Liverpool fans would hate him for any decision; opting for Man Utd over a move to Everton.

Defecting from Liverpool to Manchester United is about as welcome as a fox in a henhouse - an act that feels akin to signing a deal with the devil. As the two most decorated clubs in English football, their battle for dominance has raged for decades, with neither side willing to relinquish its claim to the throne.

It’s no surprise, then, that only a dozen players have ever dared to straddle the divide between Anfield and Old Trafford. To wear both shirts is to play with fire, forever risking the ire of two of football’s most passionate fanbases. Perhaps no player in recent memory has felt the sting of that betrayal more than a former Ballon d'Or winner who rose to stardom at Anfield, ventured to Real Madrid and Newcastle United, and ultimately found himself at Old Trafford after failing to engineer a return to his boyhood club.

Michael Owen has spent much of his punditry career reminiscing about his playing days, often appearing bewildered by his status as a pariah on Merseyside. Once a golden boy at Anfield, he now finds himself met with frosty indifference - or outright hostility - whenever his name is mentioned on Merseyside. Despite all the burnt bridges, though, the retired Chester-born striker insists he doesn't regret his decision.

Related 12 Players Who Played for Both Man Utd and Liverpool 12 players have featured for both Manchester United and Liverpool, including the likes of Michael Owen and Paul Ince.

Michael Owen Reflected on Man Utd Transfer Decision

He knew he'd be hated by Liverpool fans, but went ahead with it anyway

Owen completed a shock switch to Old Trafford in 2009, having left Newcastle United. The forward inherited Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven shirt and, within a matter of weeks, had etched his name into Manchester derby folklore with a dramatic last-gasp winner against City in a seven-goal thriller. Watch the goal below:

But after having made a name for himself at Anfield 13 years prior - a club where he notched 158 goals in 297 appearances between 1996 and 2004 - his arrival at Old Trafford to play for the old enemies ensured he would effectively be ostracised in all the red factions of Merseyside. The ex-England international admitted that ill-feeling impacted his decision to move to Manchester, with Everton also keen on signing him.

"By this time, I had honestly just resigned myself to the fact that Liverpool fans were going to hate me whatever I did," he wrote in his book, Reboot: My Life, My Time, as per Manchester Evening News.

"Would they hate me more for going to Manchester United than going to Everton? Toss a coin. All I could do was make a career decision with only myself and my family in mind. Knowing that I'd done everything possible to engineer a return to Liverpool, it was clear that it was never going to happen. "Faced instead with the possibility of playing at a big club, with great facilities, in the Champions League, with players that I'd known and played with at England, it really wasn't a difficult choice at all to sign for Manchester United. I do not regret it for a second. What's more, my family was delighted for me."

He continued: "First and foremost, I was a footballer. Football was my means of earning. As such, I had an opportunity to play the game at the highest level late in my career and provide for my family at the same time. I severely doubt that many players – despite what they might say – would have turned it down.”

Michael Owen's Tarnished Liverpool Career

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner possessed all the qualities needed to become a Kop icon